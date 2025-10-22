FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mid-air scare on Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight, makes emergency landing at Varanasi airport; probe on

Media reports said the flight had suffered a mid-air fuel leak. All 166 passengers and crew members on board deboarded safely. Airport authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Police in Varanasi said the situation was under control. Read on for more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 08:34 PM IST

An IndiGo flight scheduled from Kolkata in West Bengal to Srinagar was forced to make an emergency landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. Media reports said the flight had suffered a mid-air fuel leak. All 166 passengers and crew members on board deboarded safely. Airport authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Police in Varanasi said in a statement the situation was under control.

What happened with the IndiGo flight?

Authorities said the flight 6E-6961 touched down safely at the Varanasi international airport (VNS) around 4 pm on Wednesday. No injuries have been reported. As per reports, the flight's pilot immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) after noticing the fuel leak, after which the ATC cleared the aircraft for emergency landing. Airport officials and technical teams are probing the incident and normal operations have resumed, reports said. The flight will continue its journey to Srinagar after necessary inspections and repairs have been carried out.

Similar incident reported days ago

According to the Times of India, Varanasi Airport Director Puneet Gupta said: "The pilot of IndiGo Airlines flight number 6961, heading to Srinagar from Kolkata, noticed some fuel leak after which he immediately contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) Varanasi and requested priority landing." The incident comes just days after another Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight was aborted moments before takeoff due to a technical glitch reported at the Jammu airport.

