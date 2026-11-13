Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams: IndiGo, Air India impacted; airlines issue advisory

Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, Copilot globally. IndiGo email support hit, Air India reroutes emails. 1.4 lakh reports, 74 countries affected.

Millions of users who rely on Microsoft tools for work faced disruption Thursday as a global outage hit Outlook, Teams and Copilot.

The issue has also hit aviation in India. IndiGo said its email support service is currently affected and it may not receive customer emails. The airline has asked passengers to contact 6E Skai via its website or app for urgent help.

Air India said its flights and customer communication channels are not affected. The airline said it has moved its email traffic through alternative routes to ensure no incoming messages are lost and emails are being answered within 24 hours.

The disruption was felt across financial markets and businesses. Equity market professionals told BBC they could not access daily research reports ahead of morning meetings. A senior executive at an Indian brokerage said Teams calls with major clients had become difficult.

In Australia, UBS execution-sales head Rita Elkazzi said she switched to phone calls after Outlook stopped working.

"It's been a bit of a disaster and I can't believe still not resolved," she told Bloomberg.

Governments were also impacted. Australia's intelligence and federal police agencies confirmed email problems. Japan's government reported disruption to its shared IT platform, while Singapore warned of delays in public enquiries. The Philippines Supreme Court also cautioned about email delays.

AI companies OpenAI and Anthropic said they were investigating issues with their connections to Microsoft 365 services.

Cybersecurity expert Nicky Choo of Mimecast said the incident shows why businesses should not depend entirely on one technology provider.

Microsoft blamed the incident on infrastructure overload after some servers became unavailable, forcing remaining systems to handle extra traffic. The company said earlier fixes did not deliver lasting results but reported "marginal success" in its latest update.

At its peak, Downdetector recorded close to 140,000 Outlook outage reports from at least 74 countries.