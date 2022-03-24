MHA to end Covid-19 curbs from March 31 - Here's a list of new guidelines

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that it will remove all covid-19 restrictions across India on March 31. However, face masks will still remain mandatory as well as social distancing.

A statement issued by the MHA said, "The Disaster Management Act will no longer be invoked for Covid-safety measures. However, masks will still have to be worn in public places." Keep in mind, the Disaster Management Act was first implemented in March 2020 when the first Covid-19 wave hit struck India.

Also Read | First dose of Covid-19 vaccination given to almost 50 lakh children aged 12 to 14

Meanwhile, states are required to make sure proper SOPs are in place to avoid any kind of spread of the coronavirus.

List of latest guidelines that will be followed after March 31:

- Wearing masks and maintaining social distance will be mandatory

- All educational institutes to resume offline classes - All classes

- Marriage and funerals will be allowed at full capacity without any limitation

- Public places like shopping malls, gyms, sports complexes, spas, etc to open at full capacity

- Restaurants, cinema halls to operate at full capacity

- Religious places to remain open and have no restrictions

- All public transport to resume and be allowed to run at full capacity



- All industrial and scientific establishments will be allowed to function