MHA to announce Sardar Patel National Unity Award on Thursday

The Centre will announce the first Sardar Patel National Unity Award on the occasion of India's first Home Minister's birth anniversary on Thursday.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, October 31, is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) every year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had last month notified the institution of the Sardar Patel National Unity Award, a new honour on the pattern of Padma awards for promoting national unity.

The award will be bestowed on individuals or institutions for notable contributions towards the cause of the country's unity and integrity, the MHA notification had said.

"Any citizen of India without distinction of religion, race, caste, gender, place of birth, age or occupation and any institution/organisation shall be eligible for the Award," the ministry had said.

"On the occasion of 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 31st October, the @HMOIndia will announce the Sardar Patel #NationalUnityAward 2019," the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting announcd in a tweet.

Sharing a design of the medal, the MIB further said, "Sardar Patel #NationalUnityAward seeks to recognize the exemplary and outstanding contribution of such individuals who work for promoting the unity and integrity and value of a strong and united India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a national award in the name of Sardar Patel in December last year at the annual conference of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police held at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat, near the giant statue of Sardar Patel.

Design of award

The award, of fine silver and gold, will be in the shape of a lotus leaf, six centimetres in length, six and two centimetres at its greatest breadth and 4 millimetres in thickness. On its obverse will be embossed a replica of the lotus with petals and words 'Sardar Patel National Unity Award' will also be written in Hindi.

The portrait of Sardar Patel will be embossed upon a circular shaped gold metal with a diameter of 2 centimeters and the state emblem and motto in Hindi will be embossed on the reverse. The Emblem, the lotus and the petals will be made of fine silver, plated with gold, and the inscription will be in frosted gold.

The miniature of the decoration which may be worn on certain occasions by recipients will be half the size of the award. A sealed pattern of the said miniature will be deposited and kept.