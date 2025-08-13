MHA tightens OCI card rules: What does it mean for Indian-origin foreigners?

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification for the new move on OCI cards registered under the Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) scheme, which allows Indian-origin foreign nationals to visit India without any visa. Know what the key changes are.

The Indian government has beefed up rules for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, stating that the registration of those convicted of serious crime or charged with offences can be cancelled. The move came amid the rising instances of cardholders being involved in criminal activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification that states, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the clause (da) of section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955), the Central Government hereby states that an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration shall be liable to get cancelled when a person has been sentenced to imprisonment for term of not less than two years or has been charge-sheeted for an offence entailing punishment of imprisonment for seven years or more."

MHA tightens OCI rules: How does it impact Indian-origin foreign citizens?

An Overseas Citizen of India card, a lifelong visa for individuals of Indian origin who are foreign citizens, will be cancelled for those who are sentenced to jail for a term of not less than two years. The registration will also be cancelled for those who have been named in a charge sheet for an offence pertaining to punishment of imprisonment for seven years or more, according to the home ministry.

The OCI scheme, introduced in August 2005, facilitates registration for all persons of Indian origin who were citizens of India on January 26, 1950 or thereafter or were eligible to become citizens of India on January 26, 1950. The scheme exempts those who are or have been a citizen of Pakistan, Bangladesh or such other country as the central government may, by notification in the official gazette, specify.

What are OCI cards?

With the OCI cards, the Indian-origin foreign citizens can get multiple-entry, multipurpose lifelong visas, along with certain economic and educational rights. They with their spouses, however, do not entitle voting rights or other political rights such as holding constitutional posts in India.