MHA sounds alert amid growing border dispute with China

Moreover, some companies of SSB have been rushed to the India-Nepal border.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked security forces to remain vigilant amid India-China border tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Sources on Wednesday (September 2, 2020) said that the MHA has directed the security forces to remain on high alert on the India-China, India-Nepal and India-Bhutan borders.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have been requested to increase patrolling and surveillance in the borders adjoining China. They have been asked to stay alert along Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Sikkim borders.

This decision was taken during a high-level meeting attended by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Secretary of the Border Management and the officials of ITBP and SSB on Tuesday.

It was earlier reported by the media that China had attempted to infiltrate India's territories along the LAC in Ladakh's Chumar on August 31, even as the ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Tuesday highlighted that the actions and behaviour of the Chinese side since earlier this year along the Line of Control (LAC) has been in clear violation of the bilateral agreements and protocols concluded between the two countries to ensure peace and tranquillity on the border. "Such actions are also in complete disregard to the understandings reached between the two Foreign Ministers as also the Special Representatives," he said.

Indian security forces on Tuesday foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh, sources said.

Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand reiterated that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect India's territorial integrity.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.