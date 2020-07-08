MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to probe violation of legal provisions by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation & others

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Income Tax Act, Foreign Contribution Regulations Act (FCRA) by Rajiv Gandhi foundation.

Special Director of ED will head the committee, MHA said in a statement.

In June, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda alleged that Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during the UPA years while adding that to divert this public money into a family-run foundation is not only a "brazen fraud" but also a "big betrayal" of the people of India.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP chief shared details of 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2005-2006' and 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2007-2008', which shows that PMNRF donated funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

He said that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, who chaired RGF was completely reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency.

"PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency," he said in a series of tweets.

"People of India donated their hard-earned money to PMNRF to help their fellow citizens in need. To divert this public money into a family run foundation is not only a brazen fraud but also a big betrayal of the people of India," Nadda added.

The foundation was set up on June 21, 1991. It is chaired by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

The other trustees include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and P Chidambaram.