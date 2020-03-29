MHA sets up 11 empowered groups to combat COVID-19 crisis

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread like wildfire across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday constituted 11 empowered groups under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for providing a comprehensive and integrated response to COVID-19.

"The central government on Sunday set up 11 empowered groups for ensuring a comprehensive and integrated response to COVID-19. These empowered groups have been set up under the Disaster Management Act. The Department of Expenditure has issued special instructions to enable expeditious decision making in procurement matters," news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

Out of these 11 empowered groups, nine are to be headed by Secretary-level officers, one by a member of NITI Aayog and another by the CEO of NITI Aayog.

An MHA order provided the details regarding the "well-planned and coordinated emergency response", that is aimed at "effectively addressing issues, constraints, and scenarios".

The empowered groups are being constituted under Section 10(2)(h) and (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to "identify problem areas and provide effective solutions, therefore; delineate policy, formulate plans, strategise operations and take all necessary steps for effective and time-bound implementation of these plans/policies/strategies/decisions in their respective areas".

The groups have also been asked to seek the guidance of a Cabinet Secretary.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

As of 11:10 PM on Sunday, around 1,024 people across India have been reported to have contracted the COVID-19 disease, as new cases were reported in Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kerala on this day. The virus has affected around 691,867 people worldwide. The global death toll has hit 32,137, according to the COVID-19 statistics center at the John Hopkins University.