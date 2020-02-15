MHA says no meeting scheduled as Shaheen Bagh protesters decide to 'meet' Amit Shah on Sunday

Two days after Home Minister Amit Shah said he would meet with anyone who wanted to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with him, a section of Shaheen Bagh protesters on Saturday said they would meet him on Sunday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), however, said there was no such meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

Hundreds of protesters, mainly women, have been staging a sit-in against the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for the past two months.

In an interaction with a news channel on Thursday, Shah had said he was ready to meet anyone who wanted to discuss issues related to CAA with him.

Shah said anyone wanted to meet him can seek time from his office and we "will give time within three days."

On Saturday, a section of protesters said they were going to meet the Home Minister at 2 pm on Sunday.

"Amit Shah ji invited the entire country to come and meet him to discuss issues related to the Citizenship Amendment Act. So, we'll be going to meet him tomorrow at 2 pm. We don't have any delegation, anyone who has an issue with CAA will be going," a group of protesters told ANI.

Mehrunnisa, a regular at the protest site, said the protesters would march to the Home Minister's residence on Sunday.

"We would ask him to withdraw CAA-NRC-NPR," she said, adding that the protest would continue till their demand was met.

Another section, however, said they were ready to meet the Home Minister but added that the onus was on the government to call them for talks.

They said the protest was "leaderless" and it was up to the Home Minister to decide who all he wanted to call for talks.

An announcement in this regard was also made by a speaker from the dais.

"We are ready to meet the Home Minister. But he should make it clear how many people he wants to meet," Syed Ahmed Taseer, one of the organisers, said.

Massive protests emerged across the country following the introduction of the new citizenship law. The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the proposed NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

(With PTI inputs)