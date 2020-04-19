MHA revises E-commerce rules again, bans delivery of non-essentials during lockdown

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday revised the rules of supply for E-commerce companies once again and said that the delivery of non-essential goods will remain banned during the lockdown period. This means that companies like Amazon, Flipkart or Snapdeal will not be able to sell goods like mobile phones, refrigerators, clothes, television sets or laptops for the duration of the COVID-19 lockdown that will remain in effect till May 3.

This comes days after the MHA had, in an earlier list, briefly permitted the E-commerce companies the sale of non-essential items like home appliances, electronics, clothes, stationery items, etc through platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal. However, this decision had attracted criticism from the Confederation of Indian Traders (CAIT).

"More than 40 lakh traders are supplying essential goods since lockdown came into effect. Side-lining and ignoring them, e-commerce companies have been allowed to deliver non-essential goods from April 20," Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary-General, had told news agency ANI.

Khandelwal had demanded to know why non-essential goods were being allowed to be delivered. In the wake of severe criticism from the traders, the Centre revised these rules and took out a new list with services that will be allowed to operate after April 20 till the rest of the lockdown period.

The revised list includes activities and services such as health services (including AYUSH), agriculture and horticultural activities, fishing (marine and inland), plantation activities (tea, coffee, and rubber with a maximum of 50% of workers) and animal husbandry that will be allowed to operate after April 20 during the remainder of the lockdown period till May 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Sunday marks Day 5 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.