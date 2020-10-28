MHA issues Unlock 6.0 guidelines: check what's open in November, what's not

Unlock 6.0 Guidelines Latest News: Not making any new changes to the existing guidelines, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday issued a fresh order saying that there will be no further relaxation in unlocking guidelines for the next one month.

In the latest order, the Home Ministry extended the unlock guidelines implemented on September 30.

However, in the new order, MHA said that the lockdown would remain in force in the contribution zone till November 30.

Also read Unlock 5.0: Centre extends guidelines issued in September till November

On March 24, almost all economic activity was stopped by the Center and reopened outside the control areas.

Besides, other activities such as metro rail services, shopping malls, and recreation areas, restaurants, hospitality services, training institutes, and religious places have been allowed to operate in a place with COVID guidelines.

What is allowed:

Up to 50% of the seating capacity is allowed in cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes.

Also read Now any Indian citizen can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir; Home Ministry notifies new rules

Business to business (B2B) exhibitions is permitted to open subject to SOP issued by the Department of Commerce.

Players are allowed to open swimming pools used for training under the SOP issued by the Ministry of Youth Sports and Sports.

Permission to open amusement parks and other similar places under SOP is issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Not allowed:

International air travel of passengers is not permitted, except as allowed by MHA only.

Amusement parks and similar places will remain closed to the general public.

The lockdown in the containment zone will continue strictly until November 30, 2020.

Lockdown shall not be imposed outside the control area of â€‹â€‹the states.