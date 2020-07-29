MHA issues Unlock 3 guidelines: Yoga institutes, gyms allowed to open from August 5, no relaxation on metro trains

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday announced the third phase of Unlock (Unlock 3) and issued new guidelines which will come into effect on August 1.

Under the new guidelines, Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5 as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure social distancing.

Educational institutes, cinema halls and metro trains will, however, continue to remain closed.

Here is what's allowed to open during 'Unlock 3' in non-containment zones:

Restrictions on movement of individuals during night (Night curfew) have been removed.

Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, e.g., wearing of masks etc. In this regard instructions issued by MHA on 21.07.2020 shall be followed.

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner.

Here is what will not be allowed to open during Unlock 3:

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.

Metro Rail.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

States to decide on activities outside Containment Zones

States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary. However, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, the MHA said.

No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements, it added.

Containment zones