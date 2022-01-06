MHA forms 3-member panel to probe PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formed a panel comprising of three members to probe into the breach in security experienced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to poll-bound Punjab on January 5.

The probe panel formed by the Home Ministry will be investigating the matter of the security lapse during PM Modi’s visit to Punjab yesterday, which made him cancel his visit to Ferozepur to lay the foundation stone for several developmental projects the same day.

The spokesperson of the MHA said that the probe panel will be led by Shri Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, and comprising of Shri Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB, and Shri S. Suresh, IG, SPG. The panel will also be submitting the probe report at the earliest.

Earlier today, PM Modi met with President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on the security breach experienced during his visit to Punjab. According to the official statement, the prime minister shared his first-hand account about the security lapse.

The President’s secretariat said, “President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse.”

Many BJP leaders have spoken out against the security breach faced by the prime minister in Punjab yesterday when his convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15 to 20 minutes due to protestors blocking the road ahead, which lead to PM Modi cancelling the events planned in Punjab for the day.

While many BJP members have blamed the Punjab Police and Congress government in the state for the incident, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any lapse or political motive behind the matter, saying that the administration is ready for any inquiry.

The Punjab government, earlier today, also decided to form a two-member committee to conduct a “thorough probe” in the security breach yesterday.