MHA directs states, UTs to strictly enforce lockdown restrictions

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nationwide lockdown on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a directive to the states and union territories to bring it into force.

In a letter to chief secretaries of states, administrators of union territories and all ministries and departments under the Centre, the MHA listed directions for the lockdown in all parts of the country till May 3.

The letter said that all restrictions that were earlier imposed in various sectors, and on various activities, will continue to remain in force during the extended period of lockdown. They must be enforced strictly, it added.

It also said that the states and union territories cannot dilute the restrictions that have been mentioned in the guidelines.

On March 24, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had directed both the Centre and state governments to ensure social distancing in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier today, PM Modi addressed the nation on the issue of coronavirus pandemic and said that the extension of lockdown was decided keeping in mind suggestions from many states, experts and the people.

“Until April 20, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how much the lockdown is being followed. Areas that succeed in this litmus test, those which will not be in the hot-spot category, and will have less likelihood to turn into a hotspot may be allowed to open up select necessary activities from April 20," Modi said.

He requested people to continue maintaining vigil and to adhere to social distancing during this lockdown.

This was Modi's fourth address to the nation in as many weeks on the COVID-19 issue.