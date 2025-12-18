FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Strengthening Global Digital Infrastructure Through Intelligent, AI - Driven Cybersecurity

India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SL match live on TV, online?

Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals how Akshaye Khanna was cast as Rehman Dakait: 'We jotted down lots of names and then...'

BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit Lucknow T20I

What is SHANTI Bill? Parliament gives nod to landmark bill, know how new power play will change India's nuclear sector

Javed Akhtar slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's shocking hijab act: 'Against the traditional concept of Parda but...'

MGNREGA row: DK Shivakumar dares BJP to remove Gandhi’s image from notes

Avatar Fire And Ash leaked online before release? Piracy concerns may affect opening collections of James Cameron film

How Pakistan's ISI is trying to reclaim Bangladesh through ballots and beyond? How can India save 'Sonar Bangla' from Islamists?

KGF, Salaar assistant director Kirtan Nadagouda's four-year-old son dies in lift accident, Pawan Kalyan offers condolences

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sunita Ahuja REACTS to Jaya Bachchan's controversial 'gande pants' remarks for paparazzi: 'If she doesn't like them...'

Sunita Ahuja REACTS to Jaya Bachchan's controversial remarks for paps

Strengthening Global Digital Infrastructure Through Intelligent, AI - Driven Cybersecurity

AI TrustOps: Securing the Future of Global Digital Infrastructure

India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SL match live on TV, online?

India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live Streaming details: When and where

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India

From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s

Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts

Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth R

HomeIndia

INDIA

MGNREGA row: DK Shivakumar dares BJP to remove Gandhi’s image from notes

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had earlier introduced the bill, moved it for consideration and passing.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 07:24 PM IST

MGNREGA row: DK Shivakumar dares BJP to remove Gandhi’s image from notes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid a row that erupted over the renaming of the MGNREGA, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar mounted a sharp attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party, asserting that the identity and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi cannot be erased.

Asked about the renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, DK Shivakumar told reporters on Wednesday, "They can't change the name. If you have guts, you remove Mahatma Gandhi's photo from the currency note... You can't do it... Can you (BJP) remove Mahatma Gandhi's photo from the currency note? You can't remove."

The Opposition has been protesting against the VB-G RAM G Bill primarily because it repeals the MGNREGA and removes Mahatma Gandhi's name from the flagship rural employment program. The opposition alleges that the bill weakens the legal "right to work" and imposes a heavy financial burden on states through a new 60:40 funding split.

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha passed the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, which reframed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with an employment guarantee scheme during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had earlier introduced the bill, moved it for consideration and passing.

Speaking in the house, Agri Minister Shivraj Chouhan defended renaming the bill and accused the opposition of deviating from Gandhi's ideals. "Bapu is our ideal, our inspiration. We are committed to following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi Ji, which is why the Bharatiya Janata Party has incorporated Gandhi Ji's social and economic philosophy into its Panchnischay. The opposition is murdering Bapu's ideals. Yesterday in the House, I listened to the honorable members until 1:30 at night. You listen to your own words and don't listen to ours; this too is violence," he said.

The Bill was passed amid opposition protests, leading to repeated disruptions and the adjournment of the House after a ruckus.

The Bill aims to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per financial year to every rural household, in line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. It also focuses on strengthening rural livelihoods and accelerating overall rural development. 

Also read: ‘Now we focus on...’: IndiGo CEO addresses employees in video message, reveals 3 actions to be taken next

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Strengthening Global Digital Infrastructure Through Intelligent, AI - Driven Cybersecurity
AI TrustOps: Securing the Future of Global Digital Infrastructure
India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SL match live on TV, online?
India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live Streaming details: When and where
Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals how Akshaye Khanna was cast as Rehman Dakait: 'We jotted down lots of names and then...'
Mukesh Chhabra reveals how Akshaye Khanna was cast as Rehman Dakait
BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit Lucknow T20I
BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit
What is SHANTI Bill? Parliament gives nod to landmark bill, know how new power play will change India's nuclear sector
What is SHANTI Bill? Parliament gives nod to landmark bill, know how...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth R
From Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral video controversy: Top controversies of 2025
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral controversy
Vijay Mallya 70th pre-birthday bash: Lalit Modi hosts lavish party for fugitive businessman in London
Vijay Mallya 70th pre-birthday bash: Lalit Modi hosts lavish party for fugitive
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement