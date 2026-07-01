MGNREGA ends, VB-G RAM G begins: Daily wages up 10% to Rs 327.4 from July 1

The Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, has come into force on July 1 (today) with the Centre revised wage rates under the new rural employment guarantee scheme. The national average wage has now increased from Rs 298.8 per day under MGNREGA to Rs 327.4 per day under VB-G RAM G, an average increase of Rs 28.6 per day.

The Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, has come into force on July 1 (today) with the Centre revised wage rates under the new rural employment guarantee scheme. The national average wage has now increased from Rs 298.8 per day under MGNREGA to Rs 327.4 per day under VB-G RAM G, an average increase of Rs 28.6 per day.

Rural job pay rises to Rs 327/day from July 1

The Ministry of Rural Development said the revised wage rates, effective from July 1, have been increased across all 34 states, Union Territories and wage regions.

It said a new interim base wage rate of Rs 300 per day has been introduced, ensuring that no notified wage under the programme is below that level. The government said the average increase in wage rates across the country is over 10 per cent.