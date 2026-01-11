FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

INDIA

MGNREGA Bachao Sangram: Security beefs up outside PM Modi's public outreach office in Varanasi ahead of NSUI's march

The party has announced the launch of the first phase of its 45-day 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' across all states, districts, blocks, and gram panchayats. On January 3, Venugopal said the CWC had finalised the future strategy on MGNREGA and approved a structured campaign titled "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 03:48 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

MGNREGA Bachao Sangram: Security beefs up outside PM Modi's public outreach office in Varanasi ahead of NSUI's march
Uttar Pradesh Police and paramilitary forces on Sunday tightened the security arrangement outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public outreach office in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, ahead of the 'Save MGNREGA' march by Congress's student wing, National Students' Union of India (NSUI). All routes leading to the PM's office are under strict surveillance to ensure safety.

This comes amid Congress' nationwide protest against the enactment of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G Ram G Act), which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Earlier, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, accused the PM Modi government of undermining the rural employment guarantee scheme and "snatching" the right to work and livelihood from people.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said the Indian National Congress would hold press conferences at every District Congress Committee (DCC) office nationwide."Today, the Indian National Congress is launching the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram with a Press Conference at each of the District Congress Committee offices across the country," Jairam Ramesh said in his post. Targeting the Union government, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the Modi government has severely diluted the flagship rural employment scheme through policy decisions and administrative measures."@INCIndia is committed to seeing this struggle through - until we secure the restoration of the right to work, livelihood, and accountability that the Modi Government has snatched with its bulldozer demolition of the MGNREGA," he added.

The party has announced the launch of the first phase of its 45-day 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' across all states, districts, blocks, and gram panchayats. On January 3, Venugopal said the CWC had finalised the future strategy on MGNREGA and approved a structured campaign titled "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram." "Phase 1 will begin on January 8 with a full-day preparatory meeting at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) offices in the presence of general secretaries and in-charges. District-level press conference will be held at District Congress Committee (DCC) offices on January 10, followed by a one-day fast at district headquarters on January 11 near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar," he said.

The second phase of the agitation will run from January 12 to January 30. During this period, panchayat-level chaupals will be organised across all gram panchayats, and a letter from the Congress president will be delivered."Phase 3 will begin on January 31 with district-level MNREGA Bachao dharnas at DC/DM offices till February 6. This will be followed by state-level gheraos of Vidha Sabha buildings from February 7 to February 15 and four zonal AICC rallies across the country between February 16 and February 25," he added.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

