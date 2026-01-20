Shravan Gupta, a two-country fugitive, faces Rs 180 crore fraud charges
Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court reserves order on CBFC appeal against Vijay's final film over U/A certificate
Delhi’s traffic to ease after six-Lane DND–Sarai Kale Khan corridor to connect Delhi-Mumbai Expressway soon, cut travel time to 12 hours
VIDEO: Noida techie's car pulled out 3 days after he drowned in water-filled ditch
Delhi govt approves 3 road projects, including Janakpuri flyover, to ease traffic congestion; check details
Karan Johar wasn't offended by 'divisive' politics of Dhurandhar: 'I know where it was heading, absolutely loved it'
Hotel on the Moon? 22-year-old space entrepreneur opens pre-bookings, trip to cost over Rs 90 Crore, know details
China-Pakistan ties under strain? Xi’s visit amid Pakistan’s growing US engagement, how may it impact India?
Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'
Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl
INDIA
Last year, Shravan Gupta was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of prison by an Abu Dhabi court for alleged fraud and embezzlement.
Shravan Gupta, chairman of the MGF Group, is accused of defrauding EMAAR Group of Rs 180 crore, and then fleeing to London. EMAAR Group built the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa. The 2024 charge sheet by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) reveals the full details of Gupta’s deception.
The Dubai-based EMAAR Group entered India in 2005 and then partnered with Delhi-based real estate group MGF Developments Ltd to form a joint venture named EMAAR MGF. It is alleged that under the Palm Hills project of EMAAR MGF, Rs 3734 crore was paid to Nanny Infrastructure Private Limited.
Similarly, under the Imperial Garden project, Rs 142.68 crore was paid to Saum Infra Private Limited. Together, around Rs 180 crore from the joint venture company was transferred to these two private companies, which were presented as service providers. However, neither company delivered any services in exchange for the payments, nor did they return the money.
Delhi Police’s EOW registered a fraud case and began investigating. The investigation revealed that both Nanny Infrastructure and Saum Infra were companies owned by MGF Group chairman Shravan Gupta and his associate. Gupta had hidden his connection with these companies from EMAAR Group, likely with the intent to defraud. Since the case involved money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) got involved.
A non-bailable warrant was issued against Shravan Gupta for non-cooperation with the investigation. He approached the Delhi High Court to cancel the warrant, but the court refused. The ED seized over Rs. 82 crore of MGF Group assets in Delhi and Gurugram.
In May last year, Gupta was convicted and sentenced to ten years of prison by an Abu Dhabi court for alleged fraud and embezzlement.
In India, Shravan Gupta is also involved in the famous AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter scam. He is accused in a helicopter money-laundering case and is on the ED’s radar. To evade government agencies, he fled from India to London. Gupta is a fugitive from not one, but two countries, India and the UAE.
Shravan Gupta has claimed he has no direct connection with Nanny Infra and Saum Infra, as per a Zee News report. Regarding the UAE case, they stated it is linked to Nanny Infra, not MGF.