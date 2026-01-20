Shravan Gupta, a two-country fugitive, faces Rs 180 crore fraud charges

Last year, Shravan Gupta was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of prison by an Abu Dhabi court for alleged fraud and embezzlement.

Shravan Gupta, chairman of the MGF Group, is accused of defrauding EMAAR Group of Rs 180 crore, and then fleeing to London. EMAAR Group built the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa. The 2024 charge sheet by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) reveals the full details of Gupta’s deception.

How Shravan Gupta committed fraud with EMAAR Group

The Dubai-based EMAAR Group entered India in 2005 and then partnered with Delhi-based real estate group MGF Developments Ltd to form a joint venture named EMAAR MGF. It is alleged that under the Palm Hills project of EMAAR MGF, Rs 3734 crore was paid to Nanny Infrastructure Private Limited.

Similarly, under the Imperial Garden project, Rs 142.68 crore was paid to Saum Infra Private Limited. Together, around Rs 180 crore from the joint venture company was transferred to these two private companies, which were presented as service providers. However, neither company delivered any services in exchange for the payments, nor did they return the money.

Delhi Police’s EOW registers fraud case

Delhi Police’s EOW registered a fraud case and began investigating. The investigation revealed that both Nanny Infrastructure and Saum Infra were companies owned by MGF Group chairman Shravan Gupta and his associate. Gupta had hidden his connection with these companies from EMAAR Group, likely with the intent to defraud. Since the case involved money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) got involved.

Non-bailable warrant issued against Shravan Gupta

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Shravan Gupta for non-cooperation with the investigation. He approached the Delhi High Court to cancel the warrant, but the court refused. The ED seized over Rs. 82 crore of MGF Group assets in Delhi and Gurugram.

Shravan Gupta gets 10-year jail in Abu Dhabi

In May last year, Gupta was convicted and sentenced to ten years of prison by an Abu Dhabi court for alleged fraud and embezzlement.

VVIP chopper scam co-accused

In India, Shravan Gupta is also involved in the famous AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter scam. He is accused in a helicopter money-laundering case and is on the ED’s radar. To evade government agencies, he fled from India to London. Gupta is a fugitive from not one, but two countries, India and the UAE.

MGF Group’s response

Shravan Gupta has claimed he has no direct connection with Nanny Infra and Saum Infra, as per a Zee News report. Regarding the UAE case, they stated it is linked to Nanny Infra, not MGF.