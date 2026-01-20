FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shravan Gupta, a two-country fugitive, faces Rs 180 crore fraud charges

Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court reserves order on CBFC appeal against Vijay's final film over U/A certificate

Delhi’s traffic to ease after six-Lane DND–Sarai Kale Khan corridor to connect Delhi-Mumbai Expressway soon, cut travel time to 12 hours

VIDEO: Noida techie's car pulled out 3 days after he drowned in water-filled ditch

Delhi govt approves 3 road projects, including Janakpuri flyover, to ease traffic congestion; check details

Karan Johar wasn't offended by 'divisive' politics of Dhurandhar: 'I know where it was heading, absolutely loved it'

Hotel on the Moon? 22-year-old space entrepreneur opens pre-bookings, trip to cost over Rs 90 Crore, know details

China-Pakistan ties under strain? Xi’s visit amid Pakistan’s growing US engagement, how may it impact India?

Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'

Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court reserves order on CBFC appeal against Vijay's final film over U/A certificate

Madras High Court reserves order on CBFC appeal against Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Delhi’s traffic to ease after six-Lane DND–Sarai Kale Khan corridor to connect Delhi-Mumbai Expressway soon, cut travel time to 12 hours

Delhi’s traffic to ease after six-Lane DND–Sarai Kale Khan corridor to connect D

VIDEO: Noida techie's car pulled out 3 days after he drowned in water-filled ditch

VIDEO: Noida techie's car pulled out 3 days after he drowned in ditch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi

Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Shravan Gupta, a two-country fugitive, faces Rs 180 crore fraud charges

Last year, Shravan Gupta was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of prison by an Abu Dhabi court for alleged fraud and embezzlement.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 09:17 PM IST

Shravan Gupta, a two-country fugitive, faces Rs 180 crore fraud charges
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shravan Gupta, chairman of the MGF Group, is accused of defrauding EMAAR Group of Rs 180 crore, and then fleeing to London. EMAAR Group built the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa. The 2024 charge sheet by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) reveals the full details of Gupta’s deception.

How Shravan Gupta committed fraud with EMAAR Group

The Dubai-based EMAAR Group entered India in 2005 and then partnered with Delhi-based real estate group MGF Developments Ltd to form a joint venture named EMAAR MGF. It is alleged that under the Palm Hills project of EMAAR MGF, Rs 3734 crore was paid to Nanny Infrastructure Private Limited.

Similarly, under the Imperial Garden project, Rs 142.68 crore was paid to Saum Infra Private Limited. Together, around Rs 180 crore from the joint venture company was transferred to these two private companies, which were presented as service providers. However, neither company delivered any services in exchange for the payments, nor did they return the money.

Delhi Police’s EOW registers fraud case

Delhi Police’s EOW registered a fraud case and began investigating. The investigation revealed that both Nanny Infrastructure and Saum Infra were companies owned by MGF Group chairman Shravan Gupta and his associate. Gupta had hidden his connection with these companies from EMAAR Group, likely with the intent to defraud. Since the case involved money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) got involved.

Non-bailable warrant issued against Shravan Gupta

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Shravan Gupta for non-cooperation with the investigation. He approached the Delhi High Court to cancel the warrant, but the court refused. The ED seized over Rs. 82 crore of MGF Group assets in Delhi and Gurugram.

Shravan Gupta gets 10-year jail in Abu Dhabi

In May last year, Gupta was convicted and sentenced to ten years of prison by an Abu Dhabi court for alleged fraud and embezzlement.

VVIP chopper scam co-accused

In India, Shravan Gupta is also involved in the famous AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter scam. He is accused in a helicopter money-laundering case and is on the ED’s radar. To evade government agencies, he fled from India to London. Gupta is a fugitive from not one, but two countries, India and the UAE.

MGF Group’s response

Shravan Gupta has claimed he has no direct connection with Nanny Infra and Saum Infra, as per a Zee News report. Regarding the UAE case, they stated it is linked to Nanny Infra, not MGF. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court reserves order on CBFC appeal against Vijay's final film over U/A certificate
Madras High Court reserves order on CBFC appeal against Vijay's Jana Nayagan
Delhi’s traffic to ease after six-Lane DND–Sarai Kale Khan corridor to connect Delhi-Mumbai Expressway soon, cut travel time to 12 hours
Delhi’s traffic to ease after six-Lane DND–Sarai Kale Khan corridor to connect D
VIDEO: Noida techie's car pulled out 3 days after he drowned in water-filled ditch
VIDEO: Noida techie's car pulled out 3 days after he drowned in ditch
Delhi govt approves 3 road projects, including Janakpuri flyover, to ease traffic congestion; check details
Delhi govt approves 3 road projects including Janakpuri flyover; check details
Karan Johar wasn't offended by 'divisive' politics of Dhurandhar: 'I know where it was heading, absolutely loved it'
Karan Johar wasn't offended by 'divisive' politics of Dhurandhar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement