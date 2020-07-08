'Meu amigo Presidente...': PM Modi writes in Portuguese, wishes 'friend' Jair Bolsonaro speedy recovery from COVID-19

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said that he had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after months of downplaying the virus' severity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to wish the Brazillian president, a dear friend of his, a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

"Meu amigo Presidente @jairbolsonaro, minhas orações e melhores votos por sua rápida recuperação," Modi wrote in Portuguese. In a subsequent tweet, he put the translated message in English, which is a 'get-well-soon' wish for his friend, "My friend President @jairbolsonaro, my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery."

My friend President @jairbolsonaro, my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2020

Brazil and India share friendly relations, a fact amplified by the mutual goodwill shared between Prime Minister Modi and the Brazillian President, Jair Bolsonaro. In fact, Modi had even invited Bolsonaro to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations earlier this year.

Yesterday, Bolsonaro had confirmed the COVID-19 test results while speaking to reporters at the Brazillian capital.

"I'm well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can't due to medical recommendations," Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia.

The President has often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. He has said that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus and that it would be nothing more than a "little flu" were he to contract it.