METZ India collaborates with Google to offer a TV with latest technology to their consumers

METZ, a major leader in the worldwide TV market, has introduced the Google TV™ series in India. The company is offering Google TVwith a display size range from 43 inches to 75, and Chameleon Extreme 2.0 AI PQ Engine and all the major Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ together.

A few features which differentiate them from their competitors are Eye Care Technology & Flicker free feature, which promises to protect the viewer's eyes. Other features which come with the TV set are Hands-Free Voice Control, Built-in Mic, Filmmaker Mode - a real cinema experience at home, HDR 10 and Dolby Digital plus & DTS TruSurround sound.

METZ's Google TV has installed the latest Google operating system, which has all the newest features from which the highlight is suggesting content as per the consumer's taste and watches history. Customers can just use their voice to control the TV instead of using the remote control. Voice commands let you watch your preferred television programs, control the volume, and launch applications.

The company has focused more on eye care, wherein they have also included a feature like Low blue light technology, which reduces the harmful low-blue light emissions from displays to reduce eye fatigue. The device has been tried and tested. Positive feedback has been the highlight so far. The gadget has undergone testing for the same. They have been receiving positive responses.

This TV can attract consumers looking for a home theatre system, and Filmmaker Mode is the feature that enables a more cinematic viewing experience on TV by displaying a movie or television show exactly as its creator intended. This is done by disabling all post-processing. Metz is delivering the same information on a Boundless Screen 4.0 with vanishingly thin edges to produce an engrossing and fully immersive viewing experience.

Metz has ensured that every new and updated technology will be incorporated, making it a comprehensive overall package for customers looking for a quality smart TV at a fair price and without making the least compromise. The TV is priced at 85,000 INR and can be rated at 4.5 out of 5.

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)