Metro services will be curtailed on Bengaluru's purple line today, know why

Trains on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro resumed operations from September 7, 2020, between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 28, 2021, 06:51 AM IST

Metro services on Bengaluru’s purple line will be curtailed on February 28, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRC) said on Friday.

"There will be curtailment of metro services on Bengaluru’s purple line on February 28 due to civil maintenance work between Trinity and Halasuru Metro stations," the Chief Public Relation Officer of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited informed in a press release.

"The services will be effected between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road metro stations from 7 am to 9 am," the statement added.

Trains on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro resumed operations from September 7, 2020, between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes.

According to a release by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, while trains on the purple line resumed from September 7, those on the green line ran from September 9 onwards.

