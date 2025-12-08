Metro Line 8 to connect Mumabai's Chhatrapati Shivaji, Navi Mumbai Airports with 11 stations, run through these major stations, check details

Mumbai’s Metro line 8 will soon connect the city’s two major airport, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, as an internal and continuous metro network crossing major Mumbai suburbs.

Mumbai’s Metro line 8 will soon connect the city’s two major airport, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), as an internal and continuous metro network crossing major Mumbai suburbs. The government has also finalised the new line’s corridor alignment, moving the project faster to completion.

The project, which is developed by CIDCO, will see an integrated intra-city metro network connecting various suburbs. According to route of metro line 8, after crossing the Vashi Creek bridge from Mankhurd, the train will run along the Sion–Panvel Highway, and then move interior toward Nerul, Seawoods, and Ulwe before reaching NMIA.

According to the project report, the train will cross 11 stations that come under the Navi Mumbai area.

Metro Line 8 now comes under the MMRDA’s mega 337-km regional metro masterplan as the state government has planned the new metro network in such a way. The project, which was originally planned as a joint venture between MMRDA and CIDCO, will now be built under the leadership of CIDCO and as a under a public–private partnership model.

When will NMIA open?

The Navi Mumbai International Airport completed its first passenger simulation test on November 29 and 30 after which it is expected to become operational soon. The trial is a major cornerstone of the airport which is scheduled to launch routine commercial flights from December 25.