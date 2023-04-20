Metro between Greater Noida and Noida Airport likely to have 7 stations, travel time to be...

Representational Image

Along the proposed metro rail route between Knowledge Park-2 in Greater Noida and the future Noida International Airport at Jewar likely to have seven stations anticipated. Six of these seven will be elevated, and one would be subterranean, according to sources familiar with the plan.

According to one of the people, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the metro link between Jewar Airport and Knowledge Park-2, which was submitted to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) last year and has since been forwarded to the Uttar Pradesh government for approval.

“There are likely to be seven stations between Jewar airport and Greater Noida. Four of these seven are likely to be Noida International Airport in Jewar, International Film City, Techzone and Knowledge Park-2.”

According to Moneycontrol, the remaining three stations would likely be built in the YEIDA residential sectors 18, 19, and 20 and the industrial sectors 28 and 29, while the station at Noida International Airport will be underground.

It will be possible for passengers to transfer to the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua line metro at the Knowledge Park-2 metro station, which will serve as an interchange station.

The 72-km metro corridor that will connect the future Noida International Airport with the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi via the Airport Express Line includes the 35.64-km-long metro link between the Jewar Airport and Greater Noida.

The project will be completed in two phases: the first will cover the 35.64 km from Jewar Airport to Knowledge Park-2 and the second will cover the 36.36 km from Knowledge Park-2 to Delhi, where commuters can use the already-existing Airport Express Line.

According to sources, the entire metro connecting link will be a high-speed rail service, and the projected travel time between the two airports is likely to be one hour considering the distance between them.

The total project cost, including both stages, is projected at Rs 13,000 crore.

According to YEIDA, phase one of the new airport is expected to start in September 2024.