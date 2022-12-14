Meteor shower in Hyderabad: What's a Geminid meteor shower? When, where, how to observe it

NASA says Geminids travel at 78,000 mph. (Representational)

The Geminid meteor shower can be observed on earth every December. This is because of debris left behind by an asteroid or the rock comet 3200 Phaethon that passes close to earth. The asteroid is around 6 kilometers wide and it comes closest to the sun than any other known asteroid. It has the property of both an asteroid and a comet. It is composed of a rock -- a trait of an asteroid. However, it comes around the sun every 524 days, behaviour consistent with the behaviour of a comet. This year, the Geminids meteor shower is active between December 4 and December 17.

Geminids meteor showers can be observed in Hyderabad on December 14 and 15. The event will entail the shower of over 100 meteors approaching Earth every hour. These can be seen with naked eyes. However, watching the event would depend on many factors such as weather and astronomical conditions.

NASA says Geminids travel at 78,000 mph. These meteors are 1000 times faster than a cheetah, 250 times faster than the fastest car in the world and even 40 times faster than a speeding bullet.

To watch the shower, people must find a secluded spot, away from the city as the light from the city can pollute the natural visual environment, making it difficult to spot the shower.

A person must lie down on the ground to watch the sky.

People can use meteor shower sky maps to find the direction of the shower.

The constellation is named Gemini because it appears to emerge from the constellation with the same name.

Geminid meteor showers can also be seen in Bengaluru subject to the same conditions.

The event can also be seen at planetariums.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest the meteor shower can be watched between 7:47 pm to 11:13 pm on Wednesday in Hyderabad.