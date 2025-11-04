FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meteor, Astra, R-37M Missiles: How India's 'air warriors' pose BIG threat to China, Pakistan in air-to-air combat technology

Intelligence reports say Pakistan fired ten Chinese-made PL-15 air-to-air missiles during the clash.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 01:06 PM IST

South Asia’s skies are set for major changes. The Indian Air Force has reportedly shot down a Pakistani AWACS aircraft using the S-400 air-defence system from a distance of 314 kilometres, which is believed to be a world record. This took place during Operation Sindoor, an operation marked by intense air-to-air missile engagements, showing India’s growing advantage in the air.

Intelligence reports say Pakistan fired ten Chinese-made PL-15 air-to-air missiles during the clash. Nine were intercepted by Indian defence systems, and one landed almost undamaged in Indian territory. This gave Indian scientists a rare chance to study China’s advanced missile technology up close.

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is now working on its own advanced air-to-air missile system. The new missile, called Astra-3 and codenamed 'Gandeev', is expected to travel faster and strike farther than the Chinese PL-15. The project is in an advanced stage and is designed for future air combat, where long-range speed and accuracy will be crucial.

Defence experts say this programme is vital for India, which lies between two nuclear-armed neighbours. India has already invested billions to upgrade its fighter fleet and strengthen its control over the skies.

India to Buy Meteor Missiles

News agency ANI reports that India is preparing to spend around ₹1,500 crore on Meteor missiles from European defence company MBDA, pending approval by the Defence Ministry. These missiles will be fitted on the Navy’s 26 Rafale-M jets and the 36 Rafale fighters already in service.

The Meteor missile’s powerful ramjet engine gives it a long range of up to 200 kilometres and a high “no-escape” zone, meaning enemy aircraft have little chance to evade it. Pilots can also switch targets mid-flight thanks to its dual data-link system.

Call to Acquire Russian R-37M Missiles

Former IAF pilot Vijayendra K. Thakur has urged the Indian government to buy Russia’s R-37M missile, which can hit targets such as AWACS aircraft and tankers from over 300 kilometres away. Russia has also offered India joint production rights.

Astra Programme Moves Ahead

India’s Astra Mk-1 missile is already in service, with a range of over 100 kilometres. The Astra Mk-2, expected soon, will reach 200 kilometres, and around 700 missiles will be delivered to the Air Force.

The most powerful version, Astra Mk-3 (Gandeev), will reportedly strike targets beyond 340 kilometres, placing it among the world’s most advanced air-to-air missiles.

New Air Power Race

Pakistan currently uses the Chinese PL-15E missile with a range of 145 kilometres, while China operates longer-range missiles such as the PL-15, PL-17 and PL-21, which can exceed 300 kilometres.

With the Meteor, Russia’s R-37M, and its own Astra series, India aims to take a clear lead in long-range air combat capability in Asia.

Defence analysts believe these developments will strengthen India’s air dominance, improve its deterrence, and modernise its entire fighter fleet into a high-precision, network-enabled force.

India’s sky-defence strategy is evolving rapidly,  one test, one upgrade and one missile at a time, building a shield designed not only to protect the nation, but to command the airspace above it.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
