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Meta Under Lens: Govt orders content review for Facebook, Instagram feeds

The MeitY order, issued on October 10, asked Meta to take appropriate steps and help provide proper context to photographs, videos, graphics or any other content related to public events.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 07:48 AM IST

Meta Under Lens: Govt orders content review for Facebook, Instagram feeds
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The government has sought a complete content overhaul from Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram. Meta has been directed to ensure its recommendation system does not lead to "disproportionate exposure of users to a single or limited set of narratives.

"It has also been asked to strengthen checks on content that could incite violence and cause distress among users. The advisory was issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Govt asks meta to take proper steps

The MeitY order, issued on October 10, asked Meta to take appropriate steps and help provide proper context to photographs, videos, graphics or any other content related to public events.

It also stressed the need to share details regarding the authenticity, date, location or circumstances of the content being consumed by users so that accurate information is conveyed.

As per PTI, Meta was further asked to review its recommendation system and content ranking mechanisms to make sure no misleading, manipulated or out-of-context content is being circulated on its apps.

Not all narratives got equal push, say reports

It may be noted that reports had claimed Meta was not promoting all narratives equally, as the algorithm appeared to favour one narrative over the rest. In the advisory issued, MeitY directed Meta to cooperate with law enforcement and other government entities in a timely manner.

The ministry said it had noted that certain content concerning the ongoing public event — comprising videos, images, statements and static graphics related to public order and law-and-order situations — was being pushed more on Meta apps.

Citing the Information Technology Act, 2000, the advisory stated that Meta should follow due diligence under the IT Rules, 2021. The rules require the platform to inform users about disallowed information and content that could incite violence and cause unrest among the general public.

Founder Director of the Internet Freedom Foundation, Apar Gupta, said the advisory amounts to a "continuing censorship directive". As per PTI, he stated, "Even this advisory, which contains phrases like 'content without adequate context' and periods of 'heightened public-order sensitivity', is not tied to any provision of the IT Act or the IT Rules."

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