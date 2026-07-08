Meta responds to Centre's notice over Instagram ads linked to child exploitation

Meta has responded to the Centre's notice over Instagram ads allegedly linked to child sexual abuse material, saying it had already removed several violating ads and accounts.

A day after receiving a strong notice from the Central government, Meta has responded to allegations that paid Instagram advertisements in India were being used to promote child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company said it takes reports of child exploitation "extremely seriously" and stressed that it has already removed several advertisements and accounts that violated its policies. Meta also outlined the steps it is taking to detect and prevent such content through artificial intelligence (AI), automated systems and stricter enforcement.

Meta: Child exploitation has no place on our platforms

Calling child exploitation a "horrific crime," Meta said it has strict policies against such content and remains committed to strengthening its efforts to combat it.

According to the company, many of the offending advertisements and the accounts behind them had already been detected and disabled by its internal enforcement systems before the issue gained public attention.

"Before these cases were brought to our attention, our enforcement systems had already identified and disabled several of the violating ads and the accounts behind them," Meta said. It added that after conducting a further review, additional action was taken against more violating content.

Company rejects allegations of deliberate ad targeting

Meta also pushed back against claims that it knowingly targeted users with ads featuring children based on inappropriate interests.

The company described such suggestions as "categorically inaccurate," stating that it would never intentionally allow or promote content related to child exploitation.

AI tools and automated systems behind enforcement

Highlighting its safety measures, Meta said it relies on advanced AI-powered detection systems to identify suspicious activity linked to child exploitation.

The company revealed that it automatically removed nearly 4 million accounts globally in 2025 for potentially suspicious behaviour involving children.

In India alone, Meta said its AI systems identified accounts sharing suspicious off-platform links along with other signals indicating child exploitative activity. As a result, around 1.6 lakh accounts were removed over the past six months.

Government issues seven-day notice to Meta

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a notice to Meta last week over reports that paid Instagram advertisements allegedly directed users to external platforms hosting child sexual exploitative and abuse material (CSEAM).

The government has given the company seven days to submit a detailed explanation on how such advertisements were approved and displayed on Instagram.

Officials said the Centre views the alleged algorithmic amplification of sexually exploitative content with the utmost seriousness and has asked Meta to take immediate corrective measures.

Questions over ad approval process

The government's notice also points out that Meta's own advertising policies prohibit nudity and sexually explicit content, raising concerns over how the advertisements managed to pass the platform's review process.

Authorities have sought clarification on the safeguards currently in place, the corrective action taken since the issue surfaced, and the additional measures Meta plans to introduce to ensure similar incidents do not happen in the future.