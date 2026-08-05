Meta's top executive apologises to govt over removal of PM Modi's video post

The apology was tendered by Meta's chief global officer Joel Kaplan to Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw. "I apologised to the minister on behalf of Meta for error restricting PM Modi’s post," Kaplan said.

A top-level global executive at Meta on Wednesday (August 5) met Indian government officials and apologised for the temporary removal of a video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Facebook, according to a statement from the tech giant. The apology was tendered by Meta's chief global officer Joel Kaplan to the Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw during a meeting. "I apologised to the minister on behalf of Meta for error restricting PM Modi’s post," Kaplan said, as per the statement.

The apology came after the government summoned Meta executives over the takedown of PM Modi's video where he had addressed Indian youth amid widespread student protests. The post was allegedly made unavailable for five hours, between 12:30 am and 5:30 am on July 28 -- days after former union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid the student agitation. Earlier, the US-headquartered social media company had attributed the incident to a technical glitch.

Meanwhile, Meta's chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg has apologised over operational errors, deepfake content, and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on platforms owned by his company. "Meta admitted that a lot of money was paid for boosting certain types of content. They apologised and regretted the mistake," a government source told Hindustan Times. This came after a parliamentary panel gave Zuckerberg three days' time to apologise amid the row over the removal of PM Modi's video. The panel had threatened to withdraw immunity if the apology was not submitted, also demanding action over child sexual abuse content and demeaning material against women.

The news comes amid growing scrutiny of Meta's content moderation systems. A BBC investigation had earlier found dozens of unique advertisements which were allegedly promoting child sexual abuse material. India is Meta's largest market in terms of userbase, with hundreds of millions of people using its platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.