Met department predicts heavy rainfall in several parts of country this weekend

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted weekend rainfall across the country from parts of East, West, North, and South India. IMD predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi is also likely to receive light to moderate intensity rains on Saturday and Sunday. IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital for Saturday, predicting light rain or thundershowers. The Met department has also issued a green alert for Sunday and a yellow alert from Monday to Thursday.

As per the Weather Department, heavy rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh and Haryana on September 7 while West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan will receive rainfall on September 6. Peninsular India is likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls from September 5 to 7.

Mumbai on Saturday morning witnessed rainfall in several parts. As per IMD, Mumbai will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' today. Sporadic rains could be seen in other parts of Maharastra as well.

Low pressure over the northwest Bay of Bengal may lead to light to moderate rain in Kolkata on Monday and Tuesday. The Met officials also added that there can be heavy showers in some parts of south Bengal districts.

The regional weather office on Thursday said thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall are expected in a few regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next five days. Many parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, is likely to receive rainfall till September 6. The IMD also predicted a cloudy sky in the city for the next 48 hours.

According to the weather channel, a cyclonic circulation over Gujarat will result in fairly widespread rains with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms over the state and is likely to weaken on Saturday.