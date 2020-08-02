Headlines

'Met Amit Shah day before, self-isolating myself': Union Minister Babul Supriyo after HM tests COVID-19 positive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2020, 07:58 PM IST

Union Minister Babul Supriyo has said that he will self isolate himself after he came into contact on Saturday evening with Home Minister Amit Shah who tested positive fo COVID-19.

Supriyo will also be conducting a COVID-19 test soon on doctors' advice.

"I had met Honourble Home Minister AmitShah ji day before in the evening • I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon • Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules & Protocol," Babul Supriyo tweeted.

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday. The minister himself confirmed the news from his official account on Twitter. He has currently been admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

He said that due to early symptoms coronavirus, he went for test and the test result came positive. Although his health is fine, he will get himself admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors, Shah said.

He also urged those who came into close contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested for the virus.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your tests done," Shah tweeted out in Hindi.

