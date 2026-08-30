Messi Kolkata fiasco: Suvendu Adhikari announces ticket refund for 33,000 fans after chaotic event

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari has assured refunds for 33,000 fans after last year’s chaotic Lionel Messi event in Kolkata. Here's what he said, attacking the previous government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has given assurance of refunding money of 33,000 football fans who bought tickets for the Lionel Messi event at Yuva Bharati Stadium last year. The event ended in huge chaos when the Trinamool Congress was in power in the state under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. Aroop Biswas was the Sports Minister of West Bengal then.

33,000 fans to get Messi event ticket refund

Suvendu announced the news during the special National Sports Day programme at Nabanna to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand. ''Messi has a huge fan base. They had purchased tickets costing Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000. It is my wish to ensure that the money paid by these 33,000 sports enthusiasts is refunded. I have already initiated the process internally. I hope to be able to accomplish this,'' he said.

The refund is expected to come from the state’s sports budget, although the government has not yet announced a specific timeline.

What happened at Messi’s Kolkata event?

For those unversed, Messi visited the Yuva Bharati Stadium on December 13, 2025, during his India tour. But the event descended into chaos as the crowd complained about poor management and the large presence of government officials and VIPs around the Argentine star.

This caused frustration among many football fans present at the venue, who paid a hefty sum of money to watch their favourite star, leading to protests and vandalism at the stadium.

Suvendu Adhikari targets politics in Bengal sports

At the event on Saturday, several popular personalities such as former hockey player Gurbux Singh, All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey and Sports Minister Indranil Khan, among others were present. Several athletes were also felicitated and handed appointment letters at the event.

''You would be surprised to know that the paperwork for many of the athletes who received appointment letters today had been gathering dust in the Chief Minister's office for 11 years. In recent years, West Bengal's representation in the Olympics, the Asian Games, or national teams has been virtually non-existent, whereas states like Odisha and Jharkhand send representatives. Bengal possesses talent, intellect, dedication, and focus, but lacks the necessary systems, initiatives, and political will. Why must every sports sector or organisation be controlled by politics? The change this time will be a transformation of that very system. We will ensure that happens,'' the Bengal CM added.