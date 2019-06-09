Message of solidarity for Sri Lanka: PM Modi pays tribute to Easter bombings victims at St Anthony's Church in Colombo

In a strong message of solidarity for Sri Lanka, Indian PM Narendra Modi's first stop during his ongoing visit to the country was the St Anthony's church in Kochchikade, Sri Lanka. The church was the site of one of the terror attack on 21st April. Over 93 people died in this Chruch during the Easter Sunday attacks that killed more than 250 people.

Following his visit, he tweeted, "I am confident Sri Lanka will rise again. Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka"

I am confident Sri Lanka will rise again. Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/n8PA8pQnoJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2019

He tweeted, "My heart goes out to the families of the victims and the injured."

Started the Sri Lanka visit by paying my respect at one of the sites of the horrific Easter Sunday Attack, St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade. My heart goes out to the families of the victims and the injured. pic.twitter.com/RTdmNGcDyg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2019

PM Modi is the first head of government to visit the country after the terror attacks.

St Anthony's church is one of the oldest churches in the Sri Lankan capital belonging to the Dutch era and was built by one of the priest from Cochin, India. In fact, it is one of the first building one can she when ships enter the Colombo port.

WION team while covering the aftermath of the terror attacks in April was present next to this church when a 'controlled explosion" took place, but the impact was such that it caused commotion around the place.

Speaking to WION that time, the head priest of the church Father Jude Fernando said,"We will build the church, but can bring back the lives."

Earlier PM was received by Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe at the airport and after his stop at Church, he was given a ceremonial reception at the Presidential Secretariat of Sri Lanka. He also planted a sapling at the Presidential Secretariat.

PM Modi is on a short and packed 3-hour visit to Sri Lanka after his day-long tour to the Maldives, his first foreign visit in the second term.

In the Maldives also, PM had talked about terror. Speaking in the Maldivian Parliament he said, "Terrorism is not just a threat for a country, but to the entire civilisation. It is very unfortunate that people are still making the mistake of distinguishing between good terrorists and bad terrorists."

Without naming Pakistan, PM said, "State sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat the world is facing today"

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena had visited India last week for the oath-taking ceremony of PM Modi for his second term.

Modi visited Sri Lanka twice in his first term, first in March of 2015 when he travelled to Anuradhapura, Talaimannar, and Jaffna and then in 2017 when he was the Chief Guest at the Vesak day celebrations.