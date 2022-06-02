Mercury to rise again in north India including Delhi-NCR! Check weather forecast of your city

(Image Source: IANS)

Pre-monsoon rains are happening in many parts in the country. Light to moderate rain may occur over southern parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, parts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Coastal Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur during the next 24 hours.

Apart from this, there is a possibility of heavy rain with light to moderate rain in one or two parts of Sikkim. At the same time, heatwave can occur in some parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate rain may occur over some parts of Tamil Nadu, South Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, South Konkan and Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Odisha.

According to Weather department prediction, the wind speed will increase in some parts of north India, including the national capital Delhi, which can lead to heatwave conditions. An increase in temperature can be seen. At the same time, around June 4, there is a possibility of very strong winds around Delhi and NCR region, due to which the maximum temperature will increase further.

The maximum temperature will remain above 40 degrees in most parts of north India and in some areas it is likely to be around 44- 45 degrees. Actually, pre-monsoon activity is not expected in the coming days over the states of north India including Delhi.

Although many areas of northwest India received pre-monsoon rains in the past, but now the conditions are not favorable for rain and summer will once again dominate. Conditions are very favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Central Arabian Sea, some parts of Karnataka, Konkan and Goa during the next 2-3 days.

Conditions are also favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, west Central Bay of Bengal and northeast state. A Cyclonic circulation is persisting over Bangladesh with the circulation in Haryana and adjoining areas remaining at a low level.

Talking about the weather activity of the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rains occurred over Kerala, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and eastern parts of Assam. Apart from this, light rain occurred in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Vidarbha, Jammu and Kashmir and southeast Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, North Haryana and parts of Northeast India.