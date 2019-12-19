Mercury dips in Delhi, North India reels under severe cold

The mercury has dipped in the national capital once again. On Thursday, the cold wave sweeping Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh tightened its grip, laying down the barrage on the citizens. In visuals from the national capital, people were seen taking refuge in Delhi Government-supported night shelters (popularly known as 'Rain Baseras') as the cold wave intensified.

Delhi: People take refuge in night shelters as mercury dips in the national capital; visuals from a night shelter near AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). pic.twitter.com/MpgLT2kkCi — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019

At night time, the minimum temperature was 6.6 degrees Celsius and the daytime maximum temperature was 18 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature today dipped further as compared to Tuesday when Delhi recorded the coldest day of the season - at 7 degrees Celsius - a notch below the normal.

Delhi has also been shrouded by a moderate on Thursday, that reduced the visibility to between 350-500 meters. Low visibility was reported due to fog in the Dwarka area at 9 AM on Thursday.

Delhi: Dense fog engulfs the national capital; low visibility in Dwarka area due to fog pic.twitter.com/WoZ1298FOP — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

However, the maximum temperatures are expected to start increasing gradually as the day progresses and the afternoons are likely to be comfortable.

For the last two consecutive days, maximum temperatures have been hovering around 12 degrees Celsius mark, leading to severe cold conditions. These conditions are declared when the day's maximum in plains settles below 16 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cold day conditions will continue to prevail in pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

Schools in Saharanpur and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh have been shut on account of the intensifying cold wave conditions. So are schools in Ghaziabad, Noida which have been shut for Thursday and Friday. Schools in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior will also close down for a week.