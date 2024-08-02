Twitter
'Mercifully, you didn't fine water...': Delhi HC raps MCD, police in IAS coaching centre deaths probe

The bench asked why MCD officials did not inform the commissioner about non-functioning storm water drains in the area.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 08:26 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Friday transferred the probe into the death of three UPSC aspirants at a Delhi coaching centre to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to the news agency PTI, the court heavily criticised the police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for how they handled the incident, which led to this conclusion.

    A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan requested that a senior official be appointed by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to supervise the Criminal Investigation Department's (CBI) investigation.

    In its criticism of the police and MCD for the drowning incident, the court expressed its inability to understand why the youngsters were unable to escape. It questioned why the commissioner was not notified by MCD officials about the area's malfunctioning stormwater drains.

    The bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said MCD officials are not bothered and it has become a norm.

    Hitting out at the police, the high court said, "Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering into the basement, the way you arrested the SUV driver for driving his car there."

    On July 27, Manuj Kathuria was accused of driving his SUV through a street that had been inundated by precipitation. This led to the water rising and breaking through the gates of the three-story structure that housed the coaching centre, flooding the basement where the three students perished. 

    MCD officials not bothered and it has become the standard, according to the bench consisting of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela and Acting Chief Justice Manmohan. It questioned why the commissioner was not notified by MCD officials about the area's non-working storm water drains.

    The Delhi Police issued an apology, blaming media coverage for any perception that their actions may have created. The Delhi Police were then advised by the High Court to carry out the probe in a scientific manner and to resist giving in to outside pressure.

    The area where the tragedy happened had almost no drainage infrastructure; instead, roads functioned as improvised drains. This was disclosed to the court.

