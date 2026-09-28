Merchants to pay MDR on transactions above Rs 2000? Here's what Supreme Court said

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Anjan Datta challenging the Centre's September notifications and the new MDR framework, which is set to come into effect from October 15.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to put a stay on the Centre's move to introduce Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select UPI payments above Rs 2,000 made to merchants, but sought an affidavit from the Union government on the basis and legal framework behind the new levy.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Anjan Datta challenging the Centre's September notifications and the new MDR framework, which is set to come into effect from October 15.

As per the framework, specified person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract 0.4 per cent MDR. The fee is capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above. Essential and low-margin sectors such as railways, telecom, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs will be charged a flat MDR of Rs 5, while capital-market transactions will attract a lower rate of 0.02 per cent, also capped at Rs 300.

What did the court say?

During the hearing, the bench asked about the legal foundation for the levy. According to Live Law, Justice Bagchi asked whether the levy was a tax or a fee and, if it was neither, under what executive power it was being imposed. The court also cited Section 269SU of the Income Tax Act, which mandates certain businesses to offer electronic payment options.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman submitted that the MDR was neither a tax nor a government fee and that no part of it would go to the government. He said it was a settlement fee within the payments ecosystem, intended to cover costs incurred by banks and other entities involved in processing digital transactions.

The Centre also told the court that around 96 percent of merchant transactions would remain unaffected by the new framework. Person-to-person (P2P) UPI transfers will continue to remain completely free, irrespective of the amount transferred. Merchant payments of up to Rs 2,000 will also remain free, while small merchants receiving up to Rs 1 lakh a month through UPI QR codes will continue to be covered by zero-MDR provisions.

The petitioner has, however, challenged the statutory backing for the levy, the Rs 2,000 cut-off and the differential treatment of UPI and RuPay debit card payments. The plea contended that the framework could impose an extra burden on merchants and indirectly impact consumers if businesses try to pass on the cost. It has also raised questions over the lack of disclosed cost studies and the rationale for fixing the Rs 2,000 per-transaction and Rs 1 lakh monthly-receipt limits.

No stay from SC, notice to centre, RBI, NPCI

The petitioner had sought an interim stay on the implementation of the framework, arguing that the move could encourage merchants to shift away from UPI or increase the use of cash. The Supreme Court declined to grant the stay but issued notice to the Centre, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and other respondents.

The court has now sought an affidavit from the Centre explaining the factual and legal basis of the new framework before proceeding further.