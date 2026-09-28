FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
True Hope Foundation Contributes ₹50 Lakh to Army Central Welfare Fund for Nepal Flood Relief

True Hope Foundation Contributes ₹50 Lakh to Army Central Welfare Fund for Nepal

Lord’s Mark Advances AI-Powered Breast Cancer Screening Technology Towards Final Clinical Trials Across USA, Great Britain and Europe

Lord’s Mark Advances AI-Powered Breast Cancer Screening Technology Towards Final

From Bangladesh to Canada, Times Square to Paris Fashion Week: Opshora Ali is building a global career

From Bangladesh to Canada, Times Square to Paris Fashion Week: Opshora Ali is bu

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Merchants to pay MDR on transactions above Rs 2000? Here's what Supreme Court said

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Anjan Datta challenging the Centre's September notifications and the new MDR framework, which is set to come into effect from October 15.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 01:45 PM IST

Merchants to pay MDR on transactions above Rs 2000? Here's what Supreme Court said
Representational image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to put a stay on the Centre's move to introduce Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select UPI payments above Rs 2,000 made to merchants, but sought an affidavit from the Union government on the basis and legal framework behind the new levy.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Anjan Datta challenging the Centre's September notifications and the new MDR framework, which is set to come into effect from October 15.

As per the framework, specified person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract 0.4 per cent MDR. The fee is capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above. Essential and low-margin sectors such as railways, telecom, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs will be charged a flat MDR of Rs 5, while capital-market transactions will attract a lower rate of 0.02 per cent, also capped at Rs 300.

What did the court say?

During the hearing, the bench asked about the legal foundation for the levy. According to Live Law, Justice Bagchi asked whether the levy was a tax or a fee and, if it was neither, under what executive power it was being imposed. The court also cited Section 269SU of the Income Tax Act, which mandates certain businesses to offer electronic payment options.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman submitted that the MDR was neither a tax nor a government fee and that no part of it would go to the government. He said it was a settlement fee within the payments ecosystem, intended to cover costs incurred by banks and other entities involved in processing digital transactions.

The Centre also told the court that around 96 percent of merchant transactions would remain unaffected by the new framework. Person-to-person (P2P) UPI transfers will continue to remain completely free, irrespective of the amount transferred. Merchant payments of up to Rs 2,000 will also remain free, while small merchants receiving up to Rs 1 lakh a month through UPI QR codes will continue to be covered by zero-MDR provisions.

The petitioner has, however, challenged the statutory backing for the levy, the Rs 2,000 cut-off and the differential treatment of UPI and RuPay debit card payments. The plea contended that the framework could impose an extra burden on merchants and indirectly impact consumers if businesses try to pass on the cost. It has also raised questions over the lack of disclosed cost studies and the rationale for fixing the Rs 2,000 per-transaction and Rs 1 lakh monthly-receipt limits.

No stay from SC, notice to centre, RBI, NPCI

The petitioner had sought an interim stay on the implementation of the framework, arguing that the move could encourage merchants to shift away from UPI or increase the use of cash. The Supreme Court declined to grant the stay but issued notice to the Centre, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and other respondents.

The court has now sought an affidavit from the Centre explaining the factual and legal basis of the new framework before proceeding further.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Next war may not be for oil or water; why could rare earths be a flashpoint?
Next war may not be for oil or water; why could rare earths be a flashpoint?
Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani in major trouble: Income Tax raid at multiple locations related to Bollywood celebs
Income Tax raid at locations linked to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani
Third Language Row: SC extends relaxation to Class 6 students, asks CBSE to grant exemption, here's what it means
SC asks CBSE to exempt Class 6 students from mandatory third language
True Hope Foundation Contributes ₹50 Lakh to Army Central Welfare Fund for Nepal Flood Relief
True Hope Foundation Contributes ₹50 Lakh to Army Central Welfare Fund for Nepal
Lord’s Mark Advances AI-Powered Breast Cancer Screening Technology Towards Final Clinical Trials Across USA, Great Britain and Europe
Lord’s Mark Advances AI-Powered Breast Cancer Screening Technology Towards Final
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement