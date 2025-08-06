Merchant Navy officer's wife found dead in suspicious circumstances, family alleges murder

A 32-year-old woman, married just five months back to a Merchant Navy Officer, has been found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

A 32-year-old woman, married just five months back to a Merchant Navy Officer, has been found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The woman, identified as Madhu Singh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan. While her husband, Anurag Singh, has claimed it was a suicide, her family alleges dowry harassment, physical abuse, and murder, Mint reports.

Madhu Singh-Anurag Singh's marriage

On February 25 this year, Madhu Singh married Anurag Singh after meeting him through a matrimonial website. As per a report by NDTV, Anurag was working as a second officer with a Hong Kong-based ship management company. Madhu's family claims that she had been getting harassed over dowry demands since the beginning of her marriage.

Prior to the wedding, Anurag Singh had demanded Rs 15 lakhs in dowry, despite the family stating they could only afford Rs five lakhs, alleged Fateh Bahadur Singh, the deceased's father. Moreover, WhatsApp chats accessed by the family cement the claims, reportedly showing Anurag insisting on the amount, stating he would not "compromise on the money", says the report.

Weeks after the marriage, the abuse began. In Holi, Madhu returned to her parents after getting assaulted at the hands of her husband over dowry demands. According to her father, full dowry amount was paid at that point, after which Anurag agreed to take her back. However, the abuse continued, the report suggests.

'He didn't want her to...'

Madhu Singh's sister, Priya Singh, has claimed that Anurag was dominant and controlling in nature. "He didn’t want her to speak to anyone. We could only talk when he was out of town,” she said, as quoted by Mint. Quoting Priya NDTV reports, Anurag would physically assault Madhu over trivial matters, be it over placing things in the house incorrectly or not serving alcohol the way he wanted.

In an audio clip shared with the media, Madhu is heard saying, “Mujhe bohot maara (he beat me up badly) because I didn’t place the bottle in front of him while he was drinking.”

Meanwhile, Anurag has been arrested, and a further probe is underway into the matter. According to Mint, he has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cruelty and under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.