'Mera baba desh chalata hai': Tweeple hail Ratan Tata's hard-hitting video on sanitation workers

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata on Tuesday shared a hard-hitting video of sanitation workers, where a boy is seen saying: "Mera baba desh chalata hai".

Tata shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption: "Mission Garima, for our brave sanitation workers #twobinslifewins. In Mumbai, a city of 23 million, only 50,000 individuals are employed as sanitation workers."

"They are working in difficult conditions every single day to tackle the enormous amount of waste that Mumbai generates. As a Tata Trust initiative, Mission Garima is working to provide safe, hygienic and humane working conditions for sanitation workers who are severely affected doing the unimaginable for the city so that we may find it clean!"

The caption further read: "#TwoBinsLifeWins is a campaign urging citizens to segregate their biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste to help reduce the burden on these hardworking men and women".

The video starts with a poem recital scene in a school where a schoolboy starts talking about his father.

"Nahi hai neta par desh ko vo chalata hai, vo doctor bhi nahi hai par vo rog bhagata hai. Mera baba desh chalata hai. Vo police main bhi nahi hai, lekin desh ki gandagi mitata hai. Vo army main bhi nahi hai par jung ladke aata hai. Mera baba desh chalata hai".

He continues by saying what would happen if his father would stop going to work, "Bachche school nahi pahunchenge, naahi doctor hospital."

In the end, the video shows a sanitation worker climbing down a sewer as the schoolboy explains that the people don't segregate dry and wet waste, and manual scavengers catch lethal diseases and sometimes, die during the process.

"Kabhi kabhi lagta hai mera baba bimariyo se haar jaega, kabhi kabhi lagta hai baba laut ke ghar nahi aaega," says the schoolboy.

As the post went viral, social media went abuzz with reactions.

A user posted on Tata's handle: "We should clone Mr. Ratan Tata, we need more people like you sir."

"Thanks for sharing sir! It is inspiring and made me think about changing habits," read another post.

(Inputs from IANS)