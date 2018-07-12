Menstrual Hygiene Campaign: Chandigarh teens make, distribute free sanitary pads for girls living in slum

Inspired by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's movie 'Padman', two Chandigarh based teenagers have started a hygiene campaign, 'spot free', for girls living in slum areas of the city.

Jaanvi Singh (15) and Laavanya Jain (17), who are spearheading the campaign make and distribute hygienic sanitary pads among the underprivileged girls.

The duo started the campaign to spread awareness among underprivileged girls of health issues and the use of sanitary napkins during menstruation.

"After watching Padman, we thought we should buy pads and distribute it to women who can't afford it. But the cost was too much and that's why we decided to make them ourselves," Jaanvi Singh told ANI.

"Each pad made by us costs Rs. 2. I will try to teach it to students at my board school," Jaanvi added.

They make packets of 10 sanitary napkins each and packed them in newspaper rolls to avoid using plastic bags.

Afterwards, these are distributed among the underprivileged girls and women in slum areas.