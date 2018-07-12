Menstrual Hygiene Campaign: Chandigarh teens make, distribute free sanitary pads for girls living in slum

Headlines

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

Weather update: Yellow alert for Maharashtra, know IMD forecast for Uttarakhand, UP and other states

National French Fry Day 2023: How to get free French fries from McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's?

Delhi University admission 2023: DU begins registration process for PhD admission

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

Weather update: Yellow alert for Maharashtra, know IMD forecast for Uttarakhand, UP and other states

National French Fry Day 2023: How to get free French fries from McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's?

Streaming this week: The Trial, Kohrra, Ishq-E-Nadaan; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Under construction bridge collapses into Ganga in Bihar; probe ordered

PM Modi-led yoga day event in New York creates world record, PM popularises yoga globally

WTC23 Final: Shardul Thakur equals Sir Don Bradman's batting record with his fifty

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

HomeIndia

bollywood

Menstrual Hygiene Campaign: Chandigarh teens make, distribute free sanitary pads for girls living in slum

Inspired by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's movie 'Padman', two Chandigarh based teenagers have started a hygiene campaign, 'spot free', for girls living in slum areas of the city.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 09:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Inspired by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's movie 'Padman', two Chandigarh based teenagers have started a hygiene campaign, 'spot free', for girls living in slum areas of the city.

Jaanvi Singh (15) and Laavanya Jain (17), who are spearheading the campaign make and distribute hygienic sanitary pads among the underprivileged girls.

The duo started the campaign to spread awareness among underprivileged girls of health issues and the use of sanitary napkins during menstruation.

"After watching Padman, we thought we should buy pads and distribute it to women who can't afford it. But the cost was too much and that's why we decided to make them ourselves," Jaanvi Singh told ANI.

"Each pad made by us costs Rs. 2. I will try to teach it to students at my board school," Jaanvi added.

They make packets of 10 sanitary napkins each and packed them in newspaper rolls to avoid using plastic bags.

Afterwards, these are distributed among the underprivileged girls and women in slum areas.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel shoot, says ‘13th of July will always be a special day’

Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdev slam Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid for ‘Mr & Mrs Sachdev’ comment in BB OTT 2: 'Aasteen ke saanp'

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

'Cup of kindness': Boy opens 'Relax Station' for delivery boys, viral video steals hearts

Meet 'Missile Woman of India', brain behind Agni-5, who once wanted to become IAS officer, now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE