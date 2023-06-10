Search icon
'Men who helped police nab Kanhaiya Lal's killers…': BJP leader levels allegation at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The two men, Shakti Singh and Prahlad, had identified Udaipur tailor's killers based on information circulated by the police and helped get them arrested in Rajasthan's Rajsamand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

Accusing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of failing to fulfil his promise, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Friday claimed that the two men who had helped police nab the culprits in the Udaipur tailor murder case last year are yet to be provided security. 

Rathore and Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari produced the two men, Shakti Singh and Prahlad, at a press conference. The duo had helped in the arrest of the two men who had killed tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in June 2022. 

Rathore further claimed that the two men had been fired by their employer in Gujarat’s Surat post the incident citing security reasons. 

“When these two met the chief minister last year, he had assured them that they would be provided security cover. However, they are yet to get it,” the BJP leader alleged.

The two accused had hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his tailoring shop in Udaipur. The assailants had later fled on a motorcycle. They were identified by Shakti Singh and Prahlad on the basis of information circulated by police. They had even chased the assailants and helped police nab them in Rajsamand.

Rathore, who is Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, also raised questions over the tendering process for the procurement of smartphones which will be provided to women free of cost under a Congress government scheme. He claimed the scheme will turn out to be a “big scam”, demanding that the tenders be given to women.

(Inputs from PTI)

