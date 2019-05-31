Men detained for raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in front of Mamata Banerjee, later released

Mamata Banerjee losing cool owing to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her cool on Thursday when a group of men shouted "Jai Shri Ram" as her motorcade was passing through the troubled Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district. Eight people were detained by Jagaddal Police in the North 24 Parganas. Those people were later released after they furnished bonds.

Mamata Banerjee had claimed that her car was attacked and all those who had raised slogans were criminals. But now police have let go of those protesters which means that Bengal Chief Minister's claims didn't find much water.

Mamata Banerjee loses cool at BJP workers who chanted Jai Shri Ram, says 'she won't allow Bengal to turn Gujarat'. She said: "I won't allow such goondaism. You all are alive because of us. I can teach you a lesson in a minute. How dare you attack my convoy." pic.twitter.com/YxSwUQI7Ub — DNA (@dna) May 30, 2019

This is the second time that people have been rounded up for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in front of Mamata Banerjee. In both times, she came out of her car and dared the men who were doing it to come in front. However, this time Mamata completely lost her cool. Probably the fact that TMC had suffered a heavy political loss to BJP also lead to her meltdown. She was going to Naihati for a political program when this altercation took place. It happened near Bhatpara, which is Barrackpore's BJP MP Arjun Singh's fortress.

"What do you think of yourself? You will come from other states, stay here and abuse us? I will not tolerate this. How dare you all abuse me? All of your names and details will be noted down," Mamata barked at the protesters. She also dubbed all of the men who were raising slogans as criminals. Later in Naihati, Mamata gave a clarion call to defeat BJP saying that it is time for revenge against saffron party's 'atrocities'.

With PTI inputs