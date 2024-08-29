Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition

Paryushan marks the 8-day sacred festival of forgiveness in Jainism, a ritual that is now being practised by people from all walks of life as a memory cleansing and emotional healing programme. Here’s what you can expect from one of the most awaited spiritual events of the year.

Paryushan Mahaparva is celebrated every year by millions of Jains in India and the expat community globally. This festival is unique in itself and holds great importance for spiritual growth and social wellbeing. Each one of us makes mistakes and we sometimes hurt people knowingly or unknowingly. At times, bitter experiences create negative impressions in our minds, having adverse impacts on our physical, mental and emotional health. Paryushan is a celebration of overcoming the burden of guilt and negativity that weighs our heart down. It is a much-needed cleansing ritual that teaches seekers how to let go of the deepest memories and grudges that cripple their life and stagnate their growth.

This year, the festival shall bring an immersive experience with enriching discourses on inner healing by Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb, meditation programmes, inspirational performances on subjects like art of parenting, reversing cancer through emotional cleansing, power of forgiveness, etc., devotional evenings with renowned artists, interactive talk shows, and the most sought-after confession programme on the last day of Samvatsari known as Alochana. The celebration shall take place at Paramdham, a beautiful spiritual centre nestled in the lap of nature on the banks of River Bhatsa.

For those who can’t make it to the centre, the programmes will be livestreamed on www.youtube.com/ParasdhamTV. Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb is the founder of Parasdham, a social-religious organisation with humanitarian and social initiatives across 100 centres globally.

The Jain community celebrates Paryushan with spiritual practices that emphasise on non-violence, confession and forgiveness. Many people undertake fasting, that helps purify the mind, body and soul. Jains believe that there’s a reason behind everything that happens with us, and that reason is Karma. Jain philosophy expounds one of the most-indepth interpretations of the Karma theory in India’s spiritual culture, and this theory has been brought to life with an exquisite exhibition on Karma at Paramdham.

‘Look N Learn Exhibition – The Science of Karma’ is a one-of-its-kind spectacle that brings together modern technology and ancient spirituality. It is a splendid blend of art, science and culture. Using new age artificial intelligence, projection mapping, art installations by 150 native artists from across India and interactive science exhibits, the exhibition throws light on how different kinds of karma impact our life, and how can we bring a transformation in our own karma to transform our destiny. It highlights various aspects of quality living such as art of eating, beauty without cruelty, emotion management, knowledge enhancement, human nature transformation, and much more.

The exhibition is set to launch this Paryushan at Paramdham Sadhana Sankul, off Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Kalyan. Those wishing to visit the exhibition or participate in the Paryushan Mahaparva festivities can visit Paramdham from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm all days of the week. Registration and entry is free.