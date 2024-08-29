Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan announce 12-member squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh, star player dropped

Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition

Days after ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar case, UPSC to use this method for candidates’ verifications

Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Vinesh Phogat: How much did brand value of star athletes jump after Paris Olympics?

‘Ma’am help kardo’: Woman accuses Zomato agent of flashing during late-night delivery; company takes action after...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan announce 12-member squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh, star player dropped

Pakistan announce 12-member squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh, star player dropped

Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition

Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition

Days after ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar case, UPSC to use this method for candidates’ verifications

Days after ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar case, UPSC to use this method for candidates’ verifications

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

8 animals that have jobs

8 animals that have jobs

6 actors who own land on moon

6 actors who own land on moon

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeIndia

India

Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition

Paryushan marks the 8-day sacred festival of forgiveness in Jainism, a ritual that is now being practised by people from all walks of life as a memory cleansing and emotional healing programme. Here’s what you can expect from one of the most awaited spiritual events of the year.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 06:25 PM IST

Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Paryushan Mahaparva is celebrated every year by millions of Jains in India and the expat community globally. This festival is unique in itself and holds great importance for spiritual growth and social wellbeing. Each one of us makes mistakes and we sometimes hurt people knowingly or unknowingly. At times, bitter experiences create negative impressions in our minds, having adverse impacts on our physical, mental and emotional health. Paryushan is a celebration of overcoming the burden of guilt and negativity that weighs our heart down. It is a much-needed cleansing ritual that teaches seekers how to let go of the deepest memories and grudges that cripple their life and stagnate their growth. 

    This year, the festival shall bring an immersive experience with enriching discourses on inner healing by Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb, meditation programmes, inspirational performances on subjects like art of parenting, reversing cancer through emotional cleansing, power of forgiveness, etc., devotional evenings with renowned artists, interactive talk shows, and the most sought-after confession programme on the last day of Samvatsari known as Alochana. The celebration shall take place at Paramdham, a beautiful spiritual centre nestled in the lap of nature on the banks of River Bhatsa.

    For those who can’t make it to the centre, the programmes will be livestreamed on www.youtube.com/ParasdhamTV. Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb is the founder of Parasdham, a social-religious organisation with humanitarian and social initiatives across 100 centres globally. 

    The Jain community celebrates Paryushan with spiritual practices that emphasise on non-violence, confession and forgiveness. Many people undertake fasting, that helps purify the mind, body and soul. Jains believe that there’s a reason behind everything that happens with us, and that reason is Karma. Jain philosophy expounds one of the most-indepth interpretations of the Karma theory in India’s spiritual culture, and this theory has been brought to life with an exquisite exhibition on Karma at Paramdham. 

    ‘Look N Learn Exhibition – The Science of Karma’ is a one-of-its-kind spectacle that brings together modern technology and ancient spirituality. It is a splendid blend of art, science and culture. Using new age artificial intelligence, projection mapping, art installations by 150 native artists from across India and interactive science exhibits, the exhibition throws light on how different kinds of karma impact our life, and how can we bring a transformation in our own karma to transform our destiny. It highlights various aspects of quality living such as art of eating, beauty without cruelty, emotion management, knowledge enhancement, human nature transformation, and much more. 

    The exhibition is set to launch this Paryushan at Paramdham Sadhana Sankul, off Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Kalyan. Those wishing to visit the exhibition or participate in the Paryushan Mahaparva festivities can visit Paramdham from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm all days of the week. Registration and entry is free.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet beauty queen who quit modelling for UPSC exam, faced poverty, couldn’t pay coaching fees, failed thrice then...

    Meet beauty queen who quit modelling for UPSC exam, faced poverty, couldn’t pay coaching fees, failed thrice then...

    Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL rolls out recharge plan with 150 days validity, 4G data at just…

    Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL rolls out recharge plan with 150 days validity, 4G data at just…

    Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

    Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

    Gujarat: 15 killed, over 11,000 relocated amid massive flooding after heavy rains

    Gujarat: 15 killed, over 11,000 relocated amid massive flooding after heavy rains

    ATTENTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

    ATTENTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

    5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

    From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

    From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

    Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

    Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

    One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

    One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

    Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

    Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement