Memo missed? Respect women - It's not that complicated

The recent rape and murder in a Kolkata hospital is a reminder that we’re still failing miserably at the most basic level of decency.

Ah, Kolkata, the “City of Joy”—where apparently some folks still need a manual on how to treat women like actual human beings. The recent rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College isn’t just another headline; it’s a smack in the face, a reminder that we’re still failing miserably at the most basic level of decency. And honestly, are we even shocked at this point?

The RG Kar Atrocity

So, here’s what happened: A place where lives are supposed to be saved became the scene of a brutal murder. A young woman was robbed of her life—not by some random twist of fate, but by the same toxic mindset that’s been lurking in the background for ages. And what do we do? We act shocked. We’re outraged. As if this wasn’t the predictable result of a society that still hasn’t figured out the basics of respecting women. But hey, why face the obvious when you can act surprised?

Why Wait for Another Outcry?

Let’s get real: Why does it always take a tragedy to remind us that women deserve respect? Shouldn’t this be a given by now? But no, it seems we only remember the bare minimum after something horrific happens. It’s like realizing you should have worn a seatbelt after crashing the car—too little, too late. Pathetic, right?

Now, I’m one of the lucky ones. My mother didn’t wait for the news to teach me about respect. She hammered it into me from day one—right alongside “don’t stick your hand in the fire” and “say please and thank-you.” But apparently, not every guy got that memo. And here’s a thought: If you’re one of the guys who did get the memo, maybe it’s time to step up and help out the ones who missed it. It’s on us to make sure the message gets across loud and clear.

And while we’re at it, let’s talk about the workplace. If you know there are men out there who didn’t get their mom’s lesson, why not make your workplace a safer space for women? Those managers who have the power to create safer environments—why can’t they step up? Imagine actually enforcing respect at work, instead of just pretending it’s a thing. What a revolutionary idea, huh?

If Every Boy Was Raised Right...

Let’s dream for a second: What if every boy grew up knowing that respecting women isn’t some optional bonus, but the absolute baseline for being a decent human being? Not something you pick up along the way, but something that’s drilled into you from the start—like knowing not to stick a fork in a toaster.

If every boy understood from the get-go that women aren’t here to be objects, trophies, or conquests but are actual people with rights and dignity, maybe—just maybe—we wouldn’t be having this conversation. If every boy was taught to challenge the toxic garbage that says it’s okay to objectify or harm women, we might just end up with a generation of men who get that real strength lies in empathy, respect, and—brace yourself—common decency. But hey, maybe that’s too much to ask for some.

What Does It Mean to "Be a Man"?

Let’s clear something up: Being a man isn’t about how much power you can wield over others. It’s not about proving how tough you are by tearing others down—especially not women. Real men respect women because it’s the right thing to do, not because they’re afraid of getting caught. It’s called being a decent human being. Shocking, I know.

Respect Women: It’s Non-Negotiable

Here’s a wild idea: Respect isn’t optional. It’s not something you toggle on and off depending on who’s watching. It’s the foundation of every interaction, every relationship, every single moment. Respect means more than just not being a jerk; it means actively working to make the world a place where women feel safe and valued. It means calling out the nonsense when you see it, challenging outdated trash attitudes, and making sure the next generation knows that respect isn’t just a suggestion—it’s the rule.

The Call to Action

The RG Kar case is a brutal wake-up call that we can’t afford to ignore. Every man needs to step up—right now. Respect women in everything you do, every single day. Don’t wait for the next tragedy to remind you that this is the bare minimum. Make respect a part of who you are, not just when it’s easy, but always. And seriously, if you know there are guys out there who missed the memo, make your workplace safer. It’s on the managers and leaders to create environments where women don’t have to live in fear. Call out the creeps, the harassers, the “it’s just a joke” crowd, and make sure women don’t have to live in fear on the job. Because if we actually respected women, tragedies like RG Kar wouldn’t keep happening.

In Case You Still Don't Get It

The real measure of a man isn’t in his muscles, his money, or how many people he can intimidate. It’s in how he treats others—especially women. The RG Kar tragedy isn’t just another call to action; it’s a slap in the face, a reminder that we’ve got to do better. But here’s an idea: Let’s not wait for the next horror story to remind us of what should be painfully obvious. Respect women, not because you’re supposed to, but because it’s the right thing to do.

Enough with the excuses. Enough with the shock. Be a man. Respect women. Now, always, and without needing another damn tragedy to wake you up. And while you’re at it, make your workplace safe, because seriously, it’s long overdue.

About the Author: Dr. Lal Bhatia

Dr. Lal Bhatia is a global thought leader who’s been shaking things up for over 35 years. Advisor to royalty and key players, he drives change through Hilshaw Group, David & Goliath Films, Carbon Trading, and Farms. As Chair of UAE STRAT: 2071, he delivers bold solutions and isn’t afraid to push boundaries to make real progress happen. To learn more about him, visit www.lalbhatiaofficial.com.