Members of European Parliament call on PM Modi, to visit Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow

A 28-member delegation of the members of the European Parliament called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

A notice by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday said that the Prime Minister "appreciated the importance the Parliamentarians attach to their relationship with India by visiting right at the beginning of their term." The delegation will be undertaking a visit to the newly-declared Union Territory of J&K on Tuesday, i.e. October 29, to assess the ground situation prevailing in the valley, marking it as the first-ever international delegation to visit the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 which revoked the special status that the former state enjoyed earlier.

The visit by the members of the European Parliament comes at a time when the Centre is making efforts to restore normalcy in the region. Indeed, PM Modi himself expressed hope, as indicated in the PMO notice, that the visit by the parliamentarians proves to be fruitful for them. "Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh; apart from giving them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region," PM Modi said.

In October, the authorities had restored postpaid mobile services and also allowed tourists to visit the region.

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who had been put under house arrest ahead of the scrapping of Article 370, hoped that the delegation would speak with the locals. “The iron curtain between Kashmir and the world needs to be lifted and GOI must be held accountable for pushing J&K into turmoil,” she tweeted.

Prime Minister said that India’s relationship with the European Union is based on shared interests and common commitment to democratic values. "Talking about the need to strengthen engagement with the EU on regional and global matters, Prime Minister highlighted the importance of close international cooperation to fight terrorism. He also mentioned about the growth of International Solar Alliance as a global partnership," the notice elaborated.

PM Modi also underlined the focus of the government on ensuring Ease of Living for all Indians. He mentioned the success of key programmes of the Government including Swachh Bharat and Ayushman Bharat and reiterated India’s commitment to eliminate the Tuberculosis (TB) disease by 2025, five years before the global target. Additionally, he also talked about steps taken for environment protection and conservation including enhanced renewable energy targets and movement against single-use plastics.