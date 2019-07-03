'Member of Congress': Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, removes 'Congress president' from profile

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday removed 'Congress president' as his designation from his Twitter bio, barely an hour after he posted a 4-page statement reiterating that he has stepped down as the party chief.

His new Twitter bio reads - "This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress | Member of Parliament." Asserting that he is no longer the Congress president, Gandhi on Wednesday said in a letter that it had been an honour to serve the party whose values and ideals have served as the "lifeblood of this beautiful nation".

As president of the Congress, he said he was responsible for the party's loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president," he said in an open letter shared on Twitter.

Gandhi, who suggested that the Congress Working Committee be entrusted with the task of finding a new party president and it would not be correct for him to select his successor, also said he owes the country and his organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.

Social media was abuzz with speculations over names of a new president. While some media reports said veteran leader Motilal Vora will take charge as interim president till the election for the post is completed, top Congress sources said Mr Gandhi continues to be Congress president till his resignation is accepted by the CWC and a new chief is appointed after due process

Congress sources also said speculation that Motilal Vora would be appointed as interim party president are incorrect.

(With PTI inputs)