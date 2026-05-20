'Melody itni viral kyun hai': Parle's 'shared across borders' response to PM Modi's gift to Meloni wins internet

PM Narendra Modi’s gift of Melody toffee to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni during his Italy visit has gone viral online, spawning memes and social media buzz. Candy maker Parle Products also reacted, thanking Modi for taking the iconic Indian toffee to the global stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved that he can make anything go viral and that he is the modern prime minister of Gen Z as his Italy visit is being talked about more for his gestures than the strategic partnerhip or ties between the two nations. His Melody gift to Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni has not only sparked internet memes but has also garnered response from the candy maker itself. Parle Products has thanked PM Modi for taking their toffee to the global stage.