MeitY orders internet to block 67 porn sites

The government has ordered internet companies to block 67 pornographic websites following court orders and for violating the new IT rules.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 09:44 AM IST

List of porn sites blocked by the government

As per the reports of PTI, The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) ordered internet companies on September 29, to block 67 pornographic websites following court orders and for violating the new IT rules that were issued in 2021.

This is the second time that the government has taken such a stop at banning pornographic websites since 2018. Back then, authorities had blocked access to 827 porn websites on the orders of the Uttarakhand High Court. 

An email sent to internet service providers by the Department of Telecom (DoT) has asked them to block 63 websites based on the order of a Pune court, and block 4 websites based on the order of the Uttarakhand High Court and directions issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

 

 

"MeitY in compliance of the said (Uttarakhand High court) order read along with rule 3(2)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and in view of certain obscene material available in the below-mentioned website that tarnish the image of modesty of women, has directed to immediately take down (block) the … websites/URLs," the DoT order dated September 24 said.

The IT Rules 2021 invoked by MeitY mandates IT companies to remove or disable access to content hosted, stored, or published by them which "shows such individual in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct" and also content which is allegedly impersonated or artificially morphed.

List of websites banned in 2022

www.indianporngirl.com

www.aagmaal.pro

www.mmsbee online

www .desi52 club

www.crazy18movies.com

www.crazv18movies.com

www.ymlporn7 net

www.xxxindianporn2.com

www.goindian2.com

www.desixxxtube2.com

www.hdierer.xvz

www.desixnxx.mobi

www.indiansexmovies.mobi

www.desisexv?.com

www.fullindiansex.com

www.pornorolk info

www.indiansexgate mobi

www.indiandloud.mobi

www.amp.redxxx.cc

www.pornolaba.mobi

www.eutbeh.xvz

www.januflix.com

wwcrazv18moviescom

www.hardindiansex.pro

www.pakistaniporn.tv

www.indianfuck2.com

www.pornmaster.fun

www.hifiporn.fun

www.indiapornfilm2.com

www.indiansexv2.com

www. sexvideosxxx.mobi

www.indiansexmms2.com

www.watchhindiporn2.com

www.porngif.co

www.mypornsnap.fun

www.auntvmaza. live

www.anybunny.com

www.homeindiansex.mobi

www.pornolienx.com

www.freeindianporn3.com

www.porndor.net

www.ruperttube.com

www.masaladesi club

www.hdtporno.org

www.kaamuu.org

www.porkashtan.com

www.xnxx.tv

www.desijugarinfo

www.megapornx.com

www.nudedesiactress.com www.ierier.me

www.xodesiporn.com

www.x-porn.click

www.onlyindianporn2.comwww.rhdtube com

www.xnxx.com

www.freesexvindians.org

www.aagmaal.pro

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

