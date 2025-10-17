Mehul Choksi to be extradited to India; know what will happen next

An Antwerp court has ordered fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s extradition to India and said that his arrest and India's request to extradite him as valid.

This is the first step in bringing Mehul Choksi back in India. An official, close to the matter, Mehul can opt to appeal against the decision in the higher court who added "this means he may not come immediately but the first and a very important stage is cleared".

65- year-old Choksi was arrested by Antwerp police on April 11, 2025 on the basis of an extradition made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and has since been lodged in prison there for over four months. He repeatedly made attempts to secure bail from different courts in Belgium have failed.