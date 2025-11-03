FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?

Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...

Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor

Nepal: 7 killed, 4 injured, others missing as avalanche strikes base camp of Yalung Ri in Dolakha

After India's CWC 2025 win, former BCCI chief N Srinivasan's 'misogynistic' remarks on women's cricket surface online

Bengaluru shocker! Viral video shows domestic help assaulting pet dog, later dies

Why Pratika Rawal, 4th highest run-scorer in ICC CWC 2025, didn't get winner's medal? Here's what ICC Rules say

King: Siddharth Anand breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer's hilarious comparisons with Brad Pitt's F1, says...

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 releasing soon at ssc.gov.in; know steps to check, direct LINK here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ r

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with this US firm...

Bengaluru shocker! Viral video shows domestic help assaulting pet dog, later dies

Bengaluru shocker! Viral video shows domestic help assaulting pet dog who dies

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...

The Court of Appeals ruled that fugitive Choksi faces 'no risk' of being denied a fair trial or subjected to ill-treatment if he is extradited to India.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 08:48 PM IST

Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Mehul Choksi, fugitive diamantaire, has challenged the October 17 extradition order of the Antwerp Court of Appeals before the Supreme Court of Belgium, PTI reported, quoting officials. During this procedure, the execution of the extradition is suspended. In its order, the Antwerp Court had termed India's request seeking his extradition 'enforceable'.

Mehul Choksi files appeal in Belgium Supreme Court

The public prosecutor at the Court of Appeal in Antwerp said Choksi filed an appeal in the Court of Cassation on October 30. "This appeal is strictly limited to legal merits and will be judged by the Court of Cassation. During this procedure, the execution of the extradition is suspended," Ken Witpas said. The Court of Cassation is the Supreme Court of Belgium.

Antwerp Court of Appeals allows Mehul Choksi's extradition

On October 17, a four-member indictment chamber at the Court of Appeals in Antwerp found no infirmity in the orders issued by the pre-trial chamber of the district court on November 29, 2024, terming the arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai special court in May 2018 and June 2021 as 'enforceable', allowing Choksi's extradition. The Court of Appeals ruled that fugitive Choksi faces 'no risk' of being denied a fair trial or subjected to ill-treatment if he is extradited to India.

What is the PNB scam?

Choksi is the main accused in a Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam. Choksi alone has siphoned off Rs 6,400 crore, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged in its chargesheet. Choksi, who escaped to Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018, days before the scam was detected, was spotted in Belgium, where he had purportedly reached for seeking treatment.

READ | Mumbai Airport to remain shut for 6 hours on this date due to...; check time, other details here

India sends extradition request to Belgium

On August 27, 2024, India sent an extradition request to Belgium based on arrest warrants issued by the special court in Mumbai. The public prosecutor at the Court of First Instance in Antwerp, Division Turnhout, initiated an action on November 25, 2024, seeking the enforcement of arrest warrants issued by the Mumbai court.

The pre-trial chamber of the Antwerp District Court, Turnhout Division, in its order dated November 29, 2024, declared that the arrest warrants against Choksi issued by the Mumbai court were enforceable, except for the order related to 'causing the disappearance of evidence of the crime'.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav
'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ r
Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?
Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with this US firm...
Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...
Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in
Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor
Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins
Nepal: 7 killed, 4 injured, others missing as avalanche strikes base camp of Yalung Ri in Dolakha
Nepal: 7 killed, 4 injured, others missing as avalanche strikes base camp
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE