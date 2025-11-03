Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...

The Court of Appeals ruled that fugitive Choksi faces 'no risk' of being denied a fair trial or subjected to ill-treatment if he is extradited to India.

Mehul Choksi, fugitive diamantaire, has challenged the October 17 extradition order of the Antwerp Court of Appeals before the Supreme Court of Belgium, PTI reported, quoting officials. During this procedure, the execution of the extradition is suspended. In its order, the Antwerp Court had termed India's request seeking his extradition 'enforceable'.

Mehul Choksi files appeal in Belgium Supreme Court

The public prosecutor at the Court of Appeal in Antwerp said Choksi filed an appeal in the Court of Cassation on October 30. "This appeal is strictly limited to legal merits and will be judged by the Court of Cassation. During this procedure, the execution of the extradition is suspended," Ken Witpas said. The Court of Cassation is the Supreme Court of Belgium.

Antwerp Court of Appeals allows Mehul Choksi's extradition

On October 17, a four-member indictment chamber at the Court of Appeals in Antwerp found no infirmity in the orders issued by the pre-trial chamber of the district court on November 29, 2024, terming the arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai special court in May 2018 and June 2021 as 'enforceable', allowing Choksi's extradition. The Court of Appeals ruled that fugitive Choksi faces 'no risk' of being denied a fair trial or subjected to ill-treatment if he is extradited to India.

What is the PNB scam?

Choksi is the main accused in a Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam. Choksi alone has siphoned off Rs 6,400 crore, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged in its chargesheet. Choksi, who escaped to Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018, days before the scam was detected, was spotted in Belgium, where he had purportedly reached for seeking treatment.

READ | Mumbai Airport to remain shut for 6 hours on this date due to...; check time, other details here

India sends extradition request to Belgium

On August 27, 2024, India sent an extradition request to Belgium based on arrest warrants issued by the special court in Mumbai. The public prosecutor at the Court of First Instance in Antwerp, Division Turnhout, initiated an action on November 25, 2024, seeking the enforcement of arrest warrants issued by the Mumbai court.

The pre-trial chamber of the Antwerp District Court, Turnhout Division, in its order dated November 29, 2024, declared that the arrest warrants against Choksi issued by the Mumbai court were enforceable, except for the order related to 'causing the disappearance of evidence of the crime'.