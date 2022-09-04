Mehengai Par Halla Bol rally: ‘Modi government has 2 brothers…’ says Congress in fresh jibe to BJP

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo)

The Congress party is conducting the ‘Mehengai par Halla bol rally’ against the central government today in Delhi, to raise their voice against the rising prices and inflation in the country. Hours ahead of the rally, Congress issued a fresh attack on the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Slamming the Centre on the issue of price rise, Congress said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has “two brothers” which are unemployment and inflation. Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Jairam Ramesh talked about how this rally would highlight the “two biggest challenges” in India.

Ahead of Sunday's 'Mehngai par Halla bol' rally of the party at the Ramlila Maidan here, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the rally was not being held to canvas for the 2024 polls. He further said, “We had protested against this event on August 5. About 70 MPs were detained, including Rahul Gandhi.”

"People from 12-13 states are coming and we want to send an effective message to the insensitive Modi government that people are suffering from this back-breaking inflation and unemployment and solutions should be found for them," Ramesh said, as per PTI reports.

Not just the Centre, but Jairam Ramesh also took a subtle swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently resigned from the party. When asked about Azad’s rally today in Jammu and Kashmir, Ramesh said he would speak about the Congress rally “not that of the BJP.”

"Modi government has two brothers - unemployment and inflation. Modi government has two brothers - ED and CBI," the Congress leader went on to say while talking about the BJP’s allegations on Congress on trying to divert their attention from corruption charges.

As per Jairam Ramesh, the Congress is also set to launch the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on September 7 and the biggest issue highlighted in the rally will remain the economic disparity in the country. The Mehangai par Halla bol rally will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Hopes for double-digit growth, zero recession in Indian economy